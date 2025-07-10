Bright Line Investigations Retains Jason Kraayvanger as Senior Investigator

Senior Investigator Jason Kraayvanger

Bright Line Investigations retains Jason Kraayvanger as Sr. Investigator, enhancing capabilities in threat assessment, surveillance, and investigator mentoring

FOND DU LAC, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC is proud to announce the formal retention of Jason Kraayvanger as Senior Investigator, expanding the agency’s capabilities in surveillance, threat assessment, and high-stakes investigative assignments. Kraayvanger brings nearly a decade of diverse experience in criminal, civil, and corporate investigations, along with a specialized background in risk, vulnerability, and threat assessment.Throughout his career, Kraayvanger has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify critical details that others overlook. In one high-profile burglary investigation, law enforcement had exhausted leads and reached a dead end. Kraayvanger’s independent analysis, meticulous review of timelines, and strategic follow-up interviews led to the identification and apprehension of the suspect in a matter of days. His ability to connect patterns, synthesize intelligence, and act decisively proved instrumental in resolving a case that had stalled for weeks.“Jason is the type of investigator who thrives where others struggle,” said Kyle Corrigan , Founder and Chief Investigator of Bright Line Investigations. “His instincts, work ethic, and professional discipline make him one of the most reliable and respected investigators I’ve worked with. Clients trust him, and so do I.”In his current role as Senior Investigator, Kraayvanger oversees complex casework across multiple states, advises on security and investigative strategy, and ensures the agency maintains its high operational standards. He has also taken a leading role in training initiatives and mentorship, currently guiding a University of Wisconsin student through Bright Line Investigations’ internship program. His mentorship reflects the agency’s ongoing commitment to building the next generation of investigative professionals through real-world education and leadership development.Kraayvanger will continue to support Bright Line’s growing caseload of civil and criminal defense matters, insurance fraud investigations, background screenings, and corporate threat assessments. He reports directly to the agency’s founder and is actively involved in strategic planning and the implementation of agency-wide investigative protocols.Bright Line Investigations’ decision to retain Kraayvanger reflects the agency’s broader investment in experienced personnel, high-impact case management, and client-focused investigative services that prioritize results, discretion, and legal compliance.About Bright Line Investigations LLCBright Line Investigations is a licensed, multi-state private detective agency providing professional services in surveillance, civil and criminal investigations, insurance fraud detection, background checks, and security consulting. The firm’s team includes certified firearms instructors, credentialed threat analysts, former and current law enforcement officers, military personnel, and other highly trained and skilled professional investigators and analysts. With decades of combined experience, Bright Line serves law firms, corporations, government agencies, and individuals across the Midwest and beyond. The agency also operates a nationally recognized internship and apprenticeship program in partnership with universities, giving students hands-on experience in the investigative field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.