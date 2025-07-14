Weiss-Aug Announces Strategic Rebranding, Consolidates Divisions into Two Industry-Focused Business Units

New Weiss-Aug Logos Weiss-Aug Sales Team: Fernando Ramirez, Steven Kish, Brad Bennis, Nicholas Poreman, Edward Graziano Weiss-Aug MedPharma Sales Team: David Kennedy, Vincent Reese, Shawn Hoover, Hector Gonzalez

A provider of manufacturing and engineering solutions, Weiss-Aug has announced a strategic rebranding initiative to streamline its organizational structure.

Our new structure represents a significant step forward in aligning our brand with the value we bring to our customers.” — Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, President, Weiss-Aug

EAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiss-Aug , a leading provider of advanced manufacturing and engineering solutions for over 50 years, announced today a strategic rebranding initiative aimed at streamlining its organizational structure and unifying its market presence. The company will transition from operating as Weiss-Aug Group and multiple divisions—previously named after acquired entities—into two newly defined business units: Weiss-Aug and Weiss-Aug MedPharma , each dedicated to serving distinct industry segments.The rebrand reflects Weiss-Aug’s continued growth, integration, and focus, aligning internal capabilities with evolving market demands.Weiss-Aug will serve the industrial and commercial sectors, specializing in high-volume metal stamping, thermoplastic molding, and value-added assembly solutions for the aerospace & defense, automotive, interconnect, telecommunications and consumer goods industries.Weiss-Aug MedPharma will serve the medical and pharmaceutical industries, primarily focused on medical devices, orthopedic solutions, and drug delivery technologies. Specializing in precision machining, laser processing, and insert molding, it will be dedicated to the development and manufacturing of high-quality, precision medical components, assemblies, and finished devices. Lupine Research will remain its R&D center for artificial intelligence, machine learning and materials science, supporting both units.“Our new structure represents a significant step forward in aligning our brand with the value we bring to our customers,” said Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, President of Weiss-Aug. “By retiring legacy names from past acquisitions and uniting our capabilities under these focused business units, we are better positioned to deliver industry-specific expertise, drive innovation, and scale with our customers’ needs.”The reorganization follows several years of strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and talent, including the development of two new, state-of-the-art facilities in NJ and PA with over 144,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, positioning the company for sustained growth and continued innovation.With advanced facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, Weiss-Aug is well-positioned to support both business units with scalable production, engineering excellence, and regulatory compliance.While the names may change, the company’s dedication to quality, partnership, and customer focus remains at the heart of its operations.About Weiss-AugFounded in 1972, Weiss-Aug has established itself as a recognized leader in precision metal stamping, machining, injection molding, and value-added assembly solutions. Operating eight world-class manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Mexico—including a dedicated R&D center, Lupine Research—Weiss-Aug offers a combined 445,000 square feet of advanced production space. Driven by a commitment to quality, engineering excellence, and customer satisfaction, Weiss-Aug proudly serves a diverse range of industries.

