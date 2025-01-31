Weiss-Aug Group Names Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis President, Dieter Weissenrieder Appointed Chairman & CEO

Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, President, Weiss-Aug Group Dieter Weissenrieder, Chairman & CEO, Weiss-Aug Group

EAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiss-Aug Group , a leader in precision metal forming, insert molding, machining and automated assembly solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis to President. In her new role, Elisabeth will lead the strategic direction of the company, building on a legacy of innovation and excellence established by her father and co-founder, Dieter Weissenrieder, who will now take on the role of Chairman & CEO.Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis has been instrumental in driving growth and evolution at Weiss-Aug Group over the past 15+ years. As Executive Vice President, she worked closely with her father to expand the company’s footprint, successfully launching multiple divisions and growing the team to over 750 employees. Her leadership has strengthened Weiss-Aug’s position as an industry leader, serving customers across the medical device, automotive, aerospace and industrial sectors.Elisabeth’s influence extends beyond Weiss-Aug Group. She is an active member of the Precision Metal Forming Board of Advisors and NJIT’s Newark College of Engineering (NCE) Board of Visitors. As a passionate advocate for manufacturing, Elisabeth has championed initiatives to promote innovation, workforce development, and diversity within the industry.Dieter Weissenrieder, who founded Weiss-Aug Group in 1972, expressed his confidence in Elisabeth’s ability to lead the company into its next chapter: “Elisabeth’s strategic vision, dedication, and knowledge of our industry make her the ideal leader to guide Weiss-Aug Group’s future. I am thrilled to step into the role of Chairman & CEO and continue supporting the company’s long-term success.”Under Elisabeth’s leadership, Weiss-Aug Group will continue its focus on delivering precision-engineered solutions, fostering a culture of collaboration, and embracing cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers. “As we look to the future, my focus will be on driving innovation, strengthening our partnerships, and ensuring that Weiss-Aug Group remains at the forefront of precision manufacturing,” said Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis. “I am honored to lead this incredible team and build on the strong foundation that has been created over the past five decades. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers.”This transition marks a significant milestone for Weiss-Aug Group as it remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional quality and smarter product solutions while forging strong partnerships with its customers and making a positive impact on the lives of people around the world who rely on its parts every day.

