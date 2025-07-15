Giving A Voice to Homelessness, Darryl Scotti and Big Yard Releases, 'Weight Of The World'

Darryl Scotti "Weight Of the World", a heartfelt ballad highlighting the struggles of homelessness, was released world-wide on June 20, 2025.

This song is for anyone who's ever felt invisible, who's ever loved and lost, or fought to hold on. It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we’re not alone.” — Darryl Scotti

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Yard Nation announces the latest single by Darryl Scotti and Big Yard (featuring Larry Antonino) entitled, “Weight Of The World”, a ballad that gives voice to those society too often overlooks."Weight Of The World" was inspired by stories of survival, loss, and resilience; it is a powerful reflection on the hardships faced by those living on the streets and anyone who has ever endured the weight of life's most difficult moments. It captures a profound sense of empathy, emotional depth, and human connection, inviting listeners to reflect on their own struggles and the power of compassion. The music straddles the genres of Adult Contemporary and soft rock with Scotti's soulful, and deeply expressive vocal style.“This song is for anyone who's ever felt invisible, who's ever loved and lost, or fought to hold on,” says Scotti. “It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we’re not alone.”As a lifelong musician and professional in the entertainment industry in California, Darryl Scotti (who is also the founder of Big Yard Nation record label), is now based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is an advocate for independent music and after years of producing shows for name artists, Scotti now produces and collaborates with a talented group of both emerging and veteran musicians.Releasing his latest catalog under the band name, 'Darryl Scotti and Big Yard', their 2024 EP, '54th St.' (produced by Alex Chacon and mixed by Aaron Howard) features guitar work by Bill Dutcher and Arizona blues legend Chuck Hall. The EP’s blend of R&B, rock, and Americana earned over 2 million global streams and video views. Its lead single “Proof” climbed the Global Radio Charts and held a Top 50 spot on the Indie 150 for 28 consecutive weeks."Weight Of The World" is off the upcoming EP entitled, 'Poets and Heroes', which is slated to come out in early 2026. The track was written by both Darryl Scotti and Larry Antonino (currently a member of the rock band, Pablo Cruise). Antonino's impressive credits also include performing with Ronnie Laws, Air Supply, The Crusaders, Al Jarreau, Jeff Beck, Bobby Caldwell, Angela Bofill, and Barry Manilow. Scotti was also able to catch the ear of Pablo Cruise founder and pianist, Cory Lerios, who delivered a rare performance on the track that Scotti describes as "stunning".The lyric video can be viewed on YouTube and was also released with the single on June 20, 2025. "Weight Of The World" is currently being played on radio stations world-wide and currently has over 170K+ views in the first couple weeks of release.“Weight Of The World” is available now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify , Amazon, and Apple Music.

