Steven Chesne Wins the John Lennon Songwriting Contest Award in the Electronic Song Division

Composer, Steven Chesne (2024) The new album from Steven Chesne is now available on all major streaming platforms. Diane Chesne (Co-Producer) and Steven Chesne at the official premiere live screening of the accompanying music video at the Clive Davis Theatre located in the Grammy® Museum in Los Angeles, CA on September 27, 2024.

“Liberators of Descendants”, an Electronic/World music track by Steven Chesne, wins the John Lennon Award in the Electronic division.

Having spent over 4 years working on Descendants, it’s supremely meaningful to receive this affirmation from an organization so devoted to positive change in the world.” — STEVEN CHESNE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brahmasong Records/Chezworks is pleased to announce that Steven Chesne's song, “Liberators of the Descendants”, has won the title of 2024 Grand Prize Winner from the John Lennon Awards in their Electronic Music division.The John Lennon Songwriting Awards Competition was founded in 1997 and is a prestigious songwriting contest made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon. Songs in 12 music genre categories are judged by a panel of prominent music industry artists, producers, and executives. The winners are judged by originality, melody, composition, and lyrics. Some of the judges include George Clinton, Prince Royce, 311, and Flea (from Red Hot Chili Peppers)."Liberators of the Descendants" is an electronic groove-based song featuring vocals in Ilonggo, Dine (Navajo), Hindi, and Korean languages in the A-section, and the triumphant B-section features Khmer, Gujarati, and Bosnian. It is the 4th track off the newly released album 'Descendants (in 79 Languages)’.Composer Steven Chesne’s lifelong fascination with commonalities between people and cultures led him to create the concept album “Descendants (in 79 Languages)”, which was released on July 19, 2024. The words “We are the Descendants” are sung in 79 different languages by vocalists around the world and are nearly the only lyrics throughout the entire album which includes languages Khmer, French, Igbo, Portuguese, Xhosa, Korean, and Ukrainian, among many others. The album is an eclectic collection that crosses the genre lines of World-Beat, New Age, Neo-Classical, and Electronica, all bound by the one common phrase that weaves in and out through joyous dances, mysterious explorations, and contemplative orchestral pieces as it takes the listener on a musical journey of humanity.This first-of-its-kind collection is the fruit of 4 years of production. It took Mr. Chesne a year to acquire and study recordings of accurate translations from native speakers in all 79 languages and then to compose a different melody for each phrase so that all of the phrases worked together musically. Another year was spent connecting with eminent vocalists and arranging recordings all over the world, from Madagascar to Albania, from Kenya to the Netherlands. The next two years were devoted to creating additional songs using these phrases, and producing the album and video. The album is currently on the Grammyballot for Best Global Music Album where members of the Recording Academywill soon be voting on which albums will receive an official nomination.Mr. Chesne is an accomplished musician who has won various accolades in his career for his work and has scored 17 theatrical films and over 300 episodes of prime-time network shows including: Batman: the Animated Series (nominated by the International Film Music Critics Association), Family Man, Family Matters, Getting By, Girls Across the Lake, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, The Hogan Family, Kirk, Life Happens, Perfect Strangers, Step by Step, Two of a Kind, Valerie, LA Times Critics’ Pick Zen Noir, Determined, The Trip, and No Turning Back.The track, “Liberators of the Descendants” and the new album, ‘Descendants (in 79 Languages)’ are currently available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. Music from the album is currently playing on community radio stations across the country and the official music film for the project most recently had its first "live" screening at the Clive Davis Theatre at the Grammymuseum in Los Angeles, California on September 29.

Video Tour of Steven Chesne's "Descendants (in 79 Languages)"

