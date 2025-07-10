State, local leaders visit Kalamazoo to celebrate affordable housing built on former contaminated sites

Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos toured Harrison Circle and River’s Edge, two brownfield redevelopment sites in downtown Kalamazoo. After the tour, Director Roos led a roundtable discussion with local leaders discussing the impacts of these projects, the importance of state and local partnerships and future opportunities for brownfield redevelopment across Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan.

“Investing in the redevelopment of brownfield sites is not just about cleaning up the past. It is about creating a brighter future for our communities, our economy and the environment,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Projects like Harrison Circle and River’s Edge show how strategic cleanup efforts can turn once-contaminated properties into affordable housing and community assets. We remain committed to continuing this vital work across the state, ensuring every Michigan community with contaminated properties has the opportunity to benefit from these investments.”

Once contaminated with metals, solvents and petroleum from a multitude of former uses, including an auto repair and a heat-treating facility, the River’s Edge property along the Kalamazoo River is being transformed into affordable housing. With help from a $1 million grant from EGLE, the $55 million development will feature two four-story apartment buildings, 224 rental units, a community center and a leasing office. Tenants are expected to begin moving in next year.

State Representative Julie Rogers, who represents Kalamazoo in the legislature, also attended the roundtable.

"As a former member of the Kalamazoo County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board for over a decade, I’ve witnessed the rehabilitation of many contaminated industrial sites that we have been able to redevelop into prime commercial real estate properties. With the changes in brownfield policy we passed at the state level, I am thrilled we can also turn brownfields in Kalamazoo into vibrant housing solutions for our communities,” Rogers said.

The Harrison Circle property was once home to a junkyard, gas station and auto repair shop, contaminated with petroleum, metals and other compounds. Today, it’s a vibrant mixed-use development supported by a $300,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from EGLE. The $14 million project includes 5,000 square feet of commercial space and 80 rental units, with 64 reserved for households earning 30-80% of the Area Median Income. Located within walking distance of downtown Kalamazoo, Harrison Circle sits at the center of a long-blighted industrial area now undergoing revitalization.

“The City of Kalamazoo team is grateful for the strong partnership we have with EGLE,” said Mayor David Anderson. “The reuse of former industrial sites in a manner that is safe and supports important redevelopment is critically important work for the city. EGLE brings expertise, resources and a commitment to project success. Without the participation of the excellent EGLE Brownfield team, these developments would not occur.”

Since 2019, EGLE’s Brownfield program has helped transform more than 400 polluted or abandoned properties into productive spaces, generating over 19,000 jobs and attracting more than $7.3 billion in private investment.

“Partnerships between state agencies, local leaders and the legislature are critical to revitalizing brownfield sites and creating lasting opportunities,” said state Senator Sean McCann. “My commitment to this work began on the Kalamazoo City Commission, where I worked closely with neighbors to strengthen our community. That experience continues to drive my efforts to transform these sites into affordable housing, good-paying jobs and lasting economic growth for Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan.”

Cleaning up contamination, replacing lead service lines and strengthening the state’s energy infrastructure are a few of the priorities represented in Governor Whitmer’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget. EGLE’s portion of the proposed budget includes $30 million for water infrastructure, $50 million for lead service line replacement and more than $5 million for drinking water safeguards.

For more information visit EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program.