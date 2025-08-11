Overnight closures on I-5 for paving work in Lewis County, Aug. 12-13 and 19-20

LEWIS COUNTY – Nighttime travelers will need to take the scenic route through south Lewis County. But the detour will lead to smoother trips ahead as crews repair a 6-mile stretch of Interstate 5.

Starting the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair the driving surface on I-5 between the Jackson Highway and State Route 505 interchanges.

Crews will begin with the southbound lanes, then move onto the northbound side. They will grind off the top layer of damaged pavement and replace it with new asphalt. This work improves safety, helps prevent emergency closures and extends the highway’s lifespan for years to come.

During the overnight full closures, travelers will follow signed detours, which will add travel time.

Southbound I-5 closures

All lanes of southbound I-5 will close between Exit 63 for SR 505 and Exit 59 for SR 506 from:

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 to 5 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 13.

10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 to 5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 14.

Southbound detour routes

For through traffic, a signed detour will be in place from Exit 63. It goes east on SR 505, south on Jackson Highway South and west on Rogers Road to the southbound I-5 on-ramp. With the southbound I-5 on-ramps at Toledo-Vader Road and SR 506 closed, local traffic can use Toledo-Vader Road to reach the signed detour on SR 505 in Toledo.

Northbound I-5 closures

All lanes of northbound I-5 will close between Exit 57 for Jackson Highway to Exit 60 for Toledo-Vader Road from:

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20.

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Northbound detour routes

For through traffic, a signed detour will be in place from Exit 57. It goes east on Rogers Road, north on Jackson Highway South and west on SR 505 to the on-ramp to the northbound I-5 on-ramp. With the northbound I-5 on-ramps at SR 506 and Toledo-Vader Road closed, local traffic can use Toledo-Vader Road to reach the signed detour on SR 505 in Toledo.

For everyone’s safety, please slow down, stay focused, and expect delays in the work zone. We know there’s never a good time to close the highway. Fully closing I-5 allows crews to finish pavement repairs faster, reduce daytime delays for travelers and improve worker safety. This work depends on dry weather and may be rescheduled if needed.