NaturPak Now Offers Premium Animal Fat Ingredients

NaturPak introduces natural, food-grade animal fats with rich flavor profiles and a long shelf life.

We offer the options consumers want. Beef tallow and other animals fats are in high-demand at restaurants and in homes, driven by the desire for high-heat cooking fats and a move away from seed oils. ” — Aaron Jackson, NaturPak CEO

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak, an industry leader in shelf stable foods manufacturing and food ingredient production, is now offering edible, culinary-grade beef tallow, chicken, and turkey fats, ingredients prized for their rich and savory flavor, nutritional value, and culinary versatility. Like all of NaturPak's food, these new ingredients are produced at NaturPak's own facilities in America's heartland.Crafted alongside NaturPak's collagen-rich bone broth , their edible animal fats are derived from NaturPak's slow-simmering technique, which allows for the most savory bone broth and the most richly-flavored animal fat ingredients for culinary use, whether that be in a home kitchen or, in a restaurant. Expanding their menu reaffirms NaturPak's commitment to their partner brands: to always resonate with consumers. "Beef tallow and other animals fats are in high-demand at restaurants and in homes, driven by the desire for high-heat cooking fats and a movement away from seed oils. We offer the options consumers want," indicates Aaron Jackson, NaturPak's CEO. "Our animal fat ingredients also support the clean label trend, and have broad appeal to the growing number of consumers who are choosing food that fits their nutritional values." Likewise, NaturPak's edible animal fats can support natural, organic, grass-fed, and free-range claims.NaturPak is known for their focus on supplying partner brands and retailers with the most expansive menu of nutrition and processing selections available, and the addition of edible animal fat ingredients only deepens their pledge to elevate product lines and deliver the best tasting food and ingredients in the most sustainable packaging anywhere. "Our edible animal fat ingredients are natural and minimally processed, so they maintain their original rich flavor and mouthfeel, as well as their inherent nutritional qualities," says Jackson.NaturPak's deep background in nutrition, combined with research-driven insights and real-world formulation drive its growing number of offerings, so that brand partners can give consumers what they expect and what they want from food, and consistently deliver a visually-appealing, great-tasting, and long-lasting product that is easy to find on the shelf and surpasses the quality of competitors.To learn more about how your brand can benefit from NaturPak's edible animal fat ingredients, contact Mike Jewett at mike.jewett@naturpak.com, or visit us at booth S4260 at IFT FIRST in Chicago from July 13-16.About NaturPakNaturPak is a leading producer of bone broth and the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.