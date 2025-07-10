Energy America Solidifies U.S. and Global Non-Chinese Supply Dominance Amid August 1 Tariffs

“Energy America Responds to Global Solar Crisis with Unmatched U.S. and Allied Production Capacity”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to recent global supply chain disruptions and shifting trade policy in the solar energy sector, Energy America announced today a significant expansion of its U.S. and international manufacturing platform. The expansion is designed to mitigate risks from Chinese-controlled raw material bottlenecks, ensure compliance with upcoming U.S. tariffs, and support federal and international procurement programs.Energy America’s announcement follows formal tariff notifications issued by the U.S. government on July 7 to more than a dozen countries, with new duties scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2025. These measures, which target imported solar modules and upstream components from non-compliant trade partners, are expected to reshape the renewable energy supply landscape.Strategic Response to Policy and Market DisruptionEnergy America confirmed that its total global manufacturing capacity now exceeds 40 gigawatts (GW) annually, supported by 3.5 GW of existing U.S.-based production and a diversified international presence in Romania, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Mexico, Canada, and Southeast Asia. All international sites are located outside of China and meet U.S. compliance standards including UFLPA, Buy American, and IRA Domestic Content thresholds.“With the global solar sector entering a period of structural realignment, our focus is on maintaining stability and compliance across all markets we serve,” said Zoheb Khan, Executive Vice President of Energy America. “This expansion is a direct response to the evolving trade environment and ensures that public and private projects retain access to critical infrastructure components.”Division-Led Execution: R&D and EPC IntegrationThe company’s growth strategy is being implemented in collaboration with its internal divisions: Centauri , the R&D division of Energy America, is leading ongoing development of advanced solar cell technologies, including selenium interlayer architectures backed by NASA research programs. These innovations are currently undergoing radiation testing and thermal resilience validation for terrestrial and orbital use. Ganymede Utilities, EA’s engineering and project delivery arm, is coordinating EPC execution for commercial, utility, and sovereign clients. Ganymede supports grid modernization, hybrid systems integration, and clean energy infrastructure delivery in both developed and emerging markets.IRA and Government Procurement AlignmentEnergy America also announced that its domestic production lines in California, Texas, and North Carolina are operating within the 52%–60% domestic content range, making its products eligible for enhanced tax credit treatment under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The company is currently supplying modules and energy systems to projects under federal procurement, including Department of Defense resilience initiatives, Department of Energy research pilots, and bilateral infrastructure programs through the U.S. Commercial Service.Additionally, EA confirmed that it has been in communication with stakeholders in Uganda, Liberia, Tanzania, Fiji, and other allied governments to support long-term solar and energy storage initiatives through Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and USAID-facilitated finance mechanisms.Next Steps Ahead of Tariff ActivationThe August 1 tariff deadline has prompted many developers and public agencies to reevaluate procurement strategies. Energy America stated it will continue to work with clients and government partners to ensure compliance, availability, and safe harbor qualification where applicable.“As the industry adapts to new geopolitical and economic conditions, our role is to provide continuity of supply and technology stewardship,” Khan added. “This is not just about trade policy—it’s about building resilient infrastructure for future energy needs.”About Energy AmericaEnergy America is a U.S.-based solar module manufacturer and clean energy technology company with over 3.5 GW of domestic production capacity and more than 40 GW of non-Chinese aligned international output. Through its divisions — Centauri (R&D) and Ganymede Utilities (EPC) — the company supports commercial, federal, and international solar and storage deployments across 42 countries. EA is committed to technology development, regulatory compliance, and global energy resilience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.