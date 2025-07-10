$21M for Flood Protection in the Southern Tier 

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $21 million to support flood protection projects in the Southern Tier. The projects address vital stormwater management and resilient infrastructure projects in communities including Binghamton, Elmira, Olean, and Whitney Point to help advance New York’s comprehensive clean water and resiliency efforts that will safeguard New Yorkers from extreme weather and the costly expenses of rebuilding after a flood.

“As we face more and more devastating extreme storms, we must do everything we can to ensure our communities are resilient, sustainable and ready,” Governor Hochul said. “We saw the flooding in Binghamton almost 15 years ago, and we don’t want to see it again. These projects help us get ahead of the storm damage, save taxpayers millions of dollars in the long run, and prevent post-flood recovery costs for homeowners and businesses alike.”

The $21 million provided through the ‘Restoration and Flood Risk’ category of the historic $4.2 billion Clean Air, Clean Water and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 will support projects implemented by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The initial four projects announced today will help make necessary updates and bolster the resilience of existing flood infrastructure like levees and flood walls, to help ensure these structures’ long-term effectiveness in protecting communities from flooding. These flood control structures were originally constructed under the federal 1936 Flood Control Act to specifically address flooding along the Southern Tier of New York State and built in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and historic investments, New York State is making important progress to protect communities and infrastructure from the devastating impacts of flooding. By supporting DEC’s repairs and upgrades in Binghamton, Elmira, Olean, and Whitney Point with the record funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, the Governor is advancing key projects in communities that are susceptible to flooding, helping provide residents the support they need to avoid potential costly repairs if flooding occurs.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “As climate change continues to intensify storms and flooding across New York, proactive investments like these are critical to protecting communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems. The $21 million in Environmental Bond Act funding announced today will strengthen flood control systems in the Southern Tier, projects that are not only long overdue, but essential for public safety and long-term resiliency. I applaud Governor Hochul and Commissioner Lefton for advancing these vital efforts to build a safer, more climate-resilient New York.”

City of Binghamton Flood Control Project

DEC is making improvements to the Binghamton Flood Control Project located along the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers in the City of Binghamton. Rehabilitation of the floodwalls is necessary to ensure Binghamton has a resilient working flood protection system. The construction includes replacement of two floodwall panels, replacing deteriorated concrete, and application of a protective coating on the floodwalls to extend the useful life of the concrete walls.

City of Elmira Flood Control Project

DEC is making improvements to the Elmira Flood Control Project along the Chemung River, which provides flood protection for the city of Elmira. The project consists of levees, and flood walls with appurtenant drainage structures. The project will install 65 relief wells along with collector pipes to provide pressure relief caused by floodwaters and will ensure the structure meets U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requirements.

City of Olean Flood Control Project

DEC is making improvements to the Olean Flood Control Project located on the Allegheny River and Olean Creek in the city of Olean. The project will stabilize a section of existing levee system, mitigate erosion, and improve access to the levee for regular DEC maintenance.

Village of Whitney Point Flood Control Project

DEC is making improvements to the Whitney Point Flood Control Project located on the Tioughnioga River in the village of Whitney Point. The project will upgrade the manual gate system and install a new swing gate closure structure to more efficiently and effectively close the existing stoplog railroad closure.

On Nov. 8, 2022, New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act ballot proposition to make $4.2 billion available for environmental and community projects. The Environmental Bond Act supports new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. State agencies, local governments, and partners can access this historic funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs.

The projects announced today complement other state investments and opportunities to protect communities from flood damage. In May, Governor Hochul announced more than $78 million in funding available through the Water Quality Improvement Project Program and $22 million in Climate Smart Community grants, which both support projects that include flood risk reduction. Applications for these latest rounds of funding are due by July 31, 2025. In April, the Governor also announced $60 million in Environmental Bond Act funding for the next round of Green Resiliency Grants. The program supports vital stormwater management and resilient infrastructure projects in flood-prone communities across New York State. Applications for this program are due by Aug. 15, 2025. To learn more about resources available for resilient Bond Act-supported projects, visit environmentalbondact.ny.gov.

New York’s Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure. With an additional $500 million for clean water infrastructure in the 2025-2026 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. The budget also maintains a strong commitment to environmental conservation with a $425 million Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). This funding bolsters a wide array of vital programs, including land acquisition for habitat and open space preservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, and water quality improvement projects.