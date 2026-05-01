Governor Hochul Announces the Remains of World War II Airman Joseph L. Burke Have Returned Home to the Capital Region After More Than 80 Years

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the remains of World War II Airman Lt. Joseph L. Burke have returned home to New York. Lt. Burke served in the U.S. Army Air Corps when he was listed as missing and presumed dead. He was buried as an unknown soldier with 431 other prisoners of war at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, until 2025, when his remains were disinterred and identified using DNA samples provided by his family.

“It is a great honor to welcome home a New Yorker who fought and died for our country and the freedom and rights we have today,” Governor Hochul said. “A member of the greatest generation, Lt. Burke defended our country and fought off fascism and tyranny to ensure a better life for the generations that would follow. Today we honor these sacrifices as Lt. Burke returns to the place he called home.”

Joseph Leroy “Roy” Burke was born in Troy, New York in February 1914. In 1938, he joined the second class at Siena College before enrolling in a federal learn-to-fly program at the Albany Airport. Today, a five-star honor guard conducted a dignified transfer of Burke’s remains upon his arrival at the airport and return home to the Capital Region.

New York contributed more personnel to the war effort than any other state. Burke was one of around 1.5 million New Yorkers who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II. By war’s end, roughly 37,000 New Yorkers died during the conflict.

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As Chair of the Senate Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, I am grateful for Governor Hochul's work to return the remains of World Ward ll Airman Joseph L. Burke to New York. He gave the ultimate sacrifice to our nation and deserves to rest with dignity.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “After more than 80 years, the family of World War II Airman Joseph Leroy ‘Roy’ Burke can finally say ‘Welcome Home.’ Lt. Burke served in the Pacific Theater and was held as a POW by the Japanese in deplorable conditions. He lost his life when his transport ship was sunk and for years he lay in a mass unmarked grave, but due to advances in DNA technology, he has been identified and will return home to New York. We join with Lt. Burke’s family in welcoming him home. May his memory always be a blessing.”

New York State Adjutant General Major General Ray Shields said, “The Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s Honor Guard take incredible pride in providing funeral honors for all veterans. But it is especially moving when they have the opportunity to recognize a Soldier who was listed as missing in action for so many years and bring him back to be buried by his family.”

Joseph Burke’s Nephew John Burke said, “The family is overjoyed and relieved that our Uncle Roy is finally coming home, and an 81-year mystery is solved. We are eternally grateful to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for making his recovery and identification possible.”

The New York Army National Guard Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for all those who have served in the military. In 2025, the Honor Guard attended services for 5,051 military veterans.

Burke will be buried at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, Saratoga County, following services at Siena College on Thursday, May 7.

About 2nd Lt. Joseph Leroy “Roy” Burke

In the fall of 1940, Burke joined the Army Air Corps as a cadet pilot. He trained at the Chicago School of Aeronautics before advancing to the U.S. Army Advanced Flying School at Maxwell Field, Alabama. By April 1941, he graduated as a pursuit pilot and earned his commission as a second lieutenant.

The Army deployed Burke to the Philippines, where he joined the 24th Pursuit Group’s 3rd Pursuit Squadron on Luzon. He later transferred to the U.S. Army headquarters on Corregidor Island, serving with the 60th Coast Artillery Regiment. When Japanese forces bombarded and invaded Corregidor on May 5, 1942, Burke was among the 11,000 Americans and Filipinos who surrendered the following day.

Burke was taken as a prisoner of war by the Japanese and held in a POW camp. In December of 1944, as American forces were closing in on Luzon, the Japanese began shipping U.S. prisoners to Japan to be used for forced labor and bargaining chips in settlement negotiations with the United States. Burke was one of 1,600 men crowded onto an unmarked transport ship when U.S. Navy planes — unaware of the prisoners on board — sank the vessel.

In 1946, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of these soldiers from a mass POW grave. The remains of 432 unidentified POWs were transported to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, and interred as unknowns. Today, Burke is memorialized on the Wall of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery on Luzon in the Philippines.