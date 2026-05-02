Governor Hochul Directs Illumination of State Landmarks to Honor Fallen Firefighters

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed 17 State landmarks to be illuminated red the evening of Saturday, May 2, as part of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which honors firefighters who have died in service to their communities, remembers their families and recognizes National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“The brave men and women we honor this weekend gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities, and New York will always remember their bravery and selflessness,” Governor Hochul said. “We stand with their families, loved ones and the fellow firefighters that continue to carry on their legacies every time they run toward danger.”

In addition, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will occur Sunday, May 3, at the U.S. Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Among those being honored this year is FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady who died in the line of duty in November 2025.

Monday, May 4, also is marked as International Firefighter’s Day, a day to recognize the dedication, bravery, and commitment of firefighters who work tirelessly to protect lives and property. It is also a time to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Among those being honored this year are 28 firefighters from departments across New York State:

Patrick D. Brady, FDNY

Russell E. Brooks, Utica Fire Department

Dennis J. Collopy, FDNY

Christopher R. Dand, Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department

Michael A. DeBenedetto, FDNY

Brian T. Fitzgerald, FDNY

John R. Gaudet, Binghamton Fire Department

Neil G. Gimpel, FDNY

Robert M. Kelly, FDNY

Kamran A. Khan, FDNY

Keith Bowditch Kostuk, Eastport Fire Department

Joseph John Mazza Sr., Pocatello Mount Hope Fire Company

Jason T. McGlone, East Branch Fire Department

Vincent C. McMahon Jr., FDNY

Arill Nyquist, FDNY

Robert S. Okorn, FDNY

Lawrence A. “Larry” Pude, Cambria Volunteer Fire Company

Richard A. Raus, Mount Vernon Fire Department

Christopher J. Revere, FDNY

Michael Joseph Ryan, Phoenicia Fire District

Joseph J. Scaramuzzo, FDNY

Randall Shampoe Jr., Clymer Volunteer Fire Department

Frederick S. Simms, FDNY

James G. Sitek, West Colesville Fire Company

Ronald J. Smeller, Jr., Ellicot Creek Volunteer Fire Company

James T. Sweeney, FDNY

Lawrence J. Thompson, New York Regional Response Team 1

Donald E. Trzepacz Sr., Spring Brook Fire District #1

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Those who choose a life as a firefighter know the dangers of this work and walk toward it anyway, ready to make their communities safer. This weekend we reflect on their dedication, their strength and their service. We will never forget their sacrifice.”

State Fire Administrator James Cable said, “This weekend is a solemn one — one we spend remembering our nation’s firefighters who put their lives on the line every day. Twenty-eight New York firefighters are to be honored at the National Memorial this year. We will always remember their bravery and we thank them for their service.”

The following landmarks will be illuminated in red:

1 World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

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