Armstrong authorizes ND National Guard to provide aerial support in search for Texas flood victims

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has authorized the North Dakota National Guard to provide aerial support in the search for victims of catastrophic flash flooding in central Texas that has claimed the lives of 120 people, with more than 170 still missing.

A seven-person crew from the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing is operating an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft to aid search efforts. Armstrong approved the request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the national interstate mutual aid system that allows states to share resources during disasters.

“Other states have come to our aid in extremely challenging times, and North Dakota stands ready to help Texas through this catastrophe however we can,” Armstrong said. “We pray for everyone affected by the flash flooding, especially those families grieving lost loved ones, and thank all the first responders, volunteers, search and rescue teams, and emergency management personnel working day and night to provide safety, shelter and closure.”

The Fargo-based 119th Wing remotely pilots the MQ-9 Reaper, providing air support and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to ground forces. This is the first time the 119th Wing has provided MQ-9 support for an EMAC request.

“Our North Dakota National Guard Airmen are working with Texas as they continue search and rescue missions and provide assessment of impacted areas following this flash flooding,” said Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, which coordinates EMAC requests with other states. “We are controlling a Texas-based MQ-9 from Fargo in order to support emergency management teams on the ground with meaningful and effective information.”