Monterey Technologies, Inc. Announces Management Buyout

UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Technologies, Inc . (MTI), a leading user-centered engineering firm providing human factors engineering, user experience, systems engineering, and software development solutions for mission-critical systems, announced today the completion of a management buyout (MBO) of the company. The transaction, effective July 15, transfers ownership to a syndicate of current employees, led by the company's existing management team.“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Monterey Technologies, Inc. This change in ownership is a seamless event for our teammates, our partners, and our customers while allowing us to reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class, user-centered solutions and improved capability to our customers,” said Doug Cherry, MTI CEO . “MTI will continue to maintain the high standards our clients and partners have come to expect over the last 40+ years. We are excited about the future of MTI and the opportunities this ownership transition creates.”About Monterey Technologies, Inc.MTI is an engineering and design firm specializing in human factors engineering, user-centered design, systems engineering, and advanced UX/UI software solutions for complex, mission-critical systems. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional solutions to customers across the Department of Defense, aerospace, and other critical industries, MTI empowers our customers with intuitive, reliable, and effective technologies.

