California scores more clean energy records: 9 in 10 days this year partially powered by 100% clean energy

The addition of new clean energy resources – including battery storage – to the state’s grid has helped make clean energy days a reality in California.

Earlier this year, Governor Newsom announced more than 25,000 megawatts (MW) of new resources have been added to the state’s electric grid over the past five years — an amount equivalent to roughly half of the state’s record peak demand in 2022 and in addition to existing capacity.

In 2024 alone, California added approximately 7,000 megawatts (MW) of new clean energy nameplate capacity —representing the largest single-year increase in clean energy capacity added to the grid in state history. This new figure broke the previous records set in both 2022 and 2023, marking a third consecutive year of unprecedented clean energy growth.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage is up to over 15,000 megawatts – a 1,944% increase.