Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.12.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

John Ohanian, of Vacaville, has been appointed Policy Advisor for Data Exchange at the California Department of Health Care Services. Ohanian has been Chief Data Officer and Director at the Center for Data Insights at the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2020. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of 211 San Diego and Community Information Exchange from 2007 to 2020. Ohanian was Vice President of Finance, Operations and Planned Giving for the Alzheimer’s Association, San Diego Chapter from 2005 to 2007. He was Associate Director and Consultant at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego from 1994 to 2005. Ohanian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $193,272. Ohanian is a Democrat.

Fay Gordon, of Alameda, has been appointed State Long-Term Care Ombudsman at the California Department of Aging. Gordon was Region IX Regional Administrator at the Administration for Community Living at the United States Department of Health and Human Services from 2020 to 2025. She was Program Director at the National Center on Law and Elder Rights from 2016 to 2020. Gordon was a Health Care Attorney at Justice in Aging from 2012 to 2016. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and World Arts and Cultures from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $168,864. Gordon is a Democrat.

Tumboura Hill, of Modesto, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Hill has been Director of Compliance and Operations at Strive University since 2024. He was Cal AIM Business Services Director at St. Mary’s Community Services from 2023 to 2024. Hill held several roles at Valley Mountain Regional Center from 2007 to 2020, including Program Evaluator for Home and Community Based Services, Senior Community Services Liaison, and Community Services Liaison. He was a Special Day Class Teacher at Stockton Unified School District from 2002 to 2007. Hill was Special Day Class Teaching Assistant at California Youth Authority from 1994 to 2002. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Hill is a Democrat.