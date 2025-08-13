TOMORROW: Governor Newsom, California leaders to make major announcement in response to Trump’s gerrymandering attempts

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Grassroots advocates, state leaders, members of Congress, and Governor Gavin Newsom will make a major announcement in response to President Trump’s failure to call off the attempts to rig Texas’ congressional maps.

WHEN: Thursday, August 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8:30 a.m., August 14. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.