Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Elk Fire

Salem, OR — On the afternoon of July 9, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Elk Fire in Klamath County. The Klamath County Fire Defense Board Chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was invoked only for the Elk Fire, threatening structures in Lake and Klamath counties.

A link to Executive Order 25-11 can be found here.

OSFM is sending five structural task forces. Two will arrive Wednesday evening and three more will arrive early Thursday morning. The Red Incident Management Team will be in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Incident Management Team 1 and will be briefed on Wednesday evening.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is overseeing evacuations in the affected area. Community members are urged to stay informed about evacuation levels and be prepared to act quickly. For the latest evacuation information, click here. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here.

This marks the fourth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked by Governor Kotek in the 2025 wildfire season.

###