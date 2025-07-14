Cerity Partners launches documentary on CBS

The firm’s comprehensive, independent approach offers smarter wealth management for individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits.

Instead of handing clients off to separate specialists, we bring all the pieces of their financial lives together under one roof” — Kathryn Kennedy, a Partner at the firm

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation’s leading independent wealth management firms, has released a new brand video spotlighting its mission: to simplify and unify every aspect of clients’ financial lives. The video highlights the firm’s commitment to providing wealth management beyond investments, including coordinated guidance across tax, estate, insurance, retirement, and business planning through a personalized, advisor-led approach.As Kurt Miscinski, Partner, President & CEO of Cerity Partners explains in the video, “Our clients are on a financial journey, and it’s our job to support them every step of the way. We’ve been building a firm that will stand the test of time—one that serves today’s clients and generations to come.”Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners has grown to manage $124 billion in client assets as of May 2025. The firm’s rapid growth has been driven by a commitment to service excellence, fiduciary standards, and deep investment in both talent and technology, including Cerity Partners University, an internal training platform that equips colleagues to better serve clients.“What we do here at Cerity Partners is really bring it all together. Instead of handing clients off to separate specialists, we bring all the pieces of their financial lives together under one roof,” said Kathryn Kennedy, a Partner at the firm. “That integration allows us to better understand their goals and provide guidance that’s aligned, thoughtful, and meaningful.”This long-term, integrated approach reflects Miscinski’s broader vision for Cerity Partners: to build a firm with the stability, scale, and values to support clients and their legacies. “Ultimately, we’re here to empower clients to live with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose,” he said. “Together, we’re building something lasting.”About Cerity PartnersFounded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners.com to learn more.

Cerity Partners in Economy 4.0 | Unifying Financial Services, Delivering Smarter Wealth Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.