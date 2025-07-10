The Big Top is Back at Gilroy Gardens: Carnival Nights Opens on Friday, July 25

Our guests had such a great time during our first-ever Carnival Nights that we’ve expanded the entertainment offerings. We love seeing everyone having so much fun in the park after dark!” — Hoa Le, Gilroy Gardens President and General Manager

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnival Nights at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park returns for the second season with extended dates, on Friday evenings from July 25 through September 19. This signature late-summer event includes magic shows, balloon artists, and juggling acts plus exciting new performances, a tasting tour, carnival games, roller skating, and all the park’s iconic rides and gardens lit up at night.Visitors who purchase the Carnival Nights Sips & Spirits Tasting Tour can sample four specialty beverages (cocktails or mocktails) at “speakeasy” locations throughout the park, including The Twisted Zoo, The Dizzy Mirror, The Neon Electric, and The Magician’s Bar. After visiting all four locations, guests get to spin the Mystery Prize Wheel to win a prize.Also new for 2025 is the Super Play Card, a discounted ticket bundle that entitles holders to four game plays at Pitch ‘n’ Win carnival-style games of skill and chance.Returning this year are three performing acts who proved immensely popular with park guests at the inaugural Carnival Nights season in 2024: legendary magician Johnny “Ace” Palmer, diabolo master Draco the Juggler, and the whimsical artistry of Balloons by Daniel. Exciting new acts in 2025 include stilt walkers and interactive bubble shows. Big Top Plaza features an outdoor roller rink, games, and a variety of carnival-themed food and drinks.Hoa Le, Gilroy Gardens President and General Manager, stated, “Our guests had such a great time during our first-ever Carnival Nights event last year that we’ve expanded the number of days and the entertainment offerings for 2025. We love seeing everyone having so much fun in the park after dark!”Gilroy Gardens Premium Members get free admission to Carnival Nights and can also bring a friend for free. Tasting Tours and Super Play Cards can be purchased online at a discount and redeemed in-park at The Thirsty Ticket Tent redemption booth. Roller skate rentals are available for an additional fee. Discounted admission tickets, Memberships, and other items can be purchased at www.GilroyGardens.org/carnival-nights ###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as signature and special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org

