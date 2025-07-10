La Concha Key West Appoints Jean-Philippe Teresi as Director of Food & Beverage

Jean-Philippe Teresi, New Director of Food & Beverage at La Concha Key West. La Concha Key West Lobby. Exterior of La Concha Key West.

Michelin-recognized hospitality leader joins iconic Key West hotel with a vision for elevated dining experiences

From sourcing regional ingredients to crafting unforgettable service moments, we’ll be infusing every bite and sip with purpose, passion, and a bit of island soul.” — Jean-Philippe Teresi, Director of Food & Beverage

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, is proud to announce the appointment of Jean-Philippe Teresi as the new Director of Food & Beverage. A seasoned leader, fluent in English, French, Italian and Spanish, with more than two decades of global hospitality experience, including roles at Michelin-starred restaurants and AAA Four Diamond venues, Teresi brings world-class culinary vision and operational excellence to one of Key West’s most historic hotels.Teresi most recently served as Restaurant General Manager at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, where he led the culinary program on the island resort to receive a prestigious Michelin 3 Keys distinction in 2024. His impressive résumé includes leadership roles at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas, Berg Hospitality Group in Houston, and acclaimed venues across France, Italy, and the U.S.“La Concha is a landmark property, and I’m thrilled to help write its next chapter through elevated food and beverage experiences that celebrate both Key West’s laid-back charm and its dynamic culinary potential,” said Teresi. “From sourcing regional ingredients to crafting unforgettable service moments, we’ll be infusing every bite and sip with purpose, passion, and a bit of island soul.”As Director of Food & Beverage, Teresi will oversee all dining operations at La Concha Key West, including its Tropicado, Perla, El Dom, Conch Club Pool Bar, and in-room dining. His appointment marks a new era for La Concha’s culinary program, with a focus on innovation and service excellence.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West, managed by Remington, is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram # # #About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

