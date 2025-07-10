FEMA Offers Equal Access to Assistance for all Tennessee Disaster Survivors

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know.

If you or anyone in your household has a disability or language need---as well as a need to interact with FEMA or have disability-related losses due to the storms, it is important to answer “yes” to the appropriate questions when completing the application for FEMA disaster assistance. You will be asked to identify what you need to help you throughout your recovery process. Questions will also help identify other services for which you may be eligible to receive reimbursement.

Examples of the type of questions you can expect include:

Do you have a disability or language need that requires an accommodation to interact with FEMA staff and/or access FEMA programs?

Do you or anyone in your household have a disability that affects your ability to perform activities of daily living or requires an assistive device?

Did you have any disability-related assistive devices or medically required equipment/supplies/support services damaged, destroyed, lost, or disrupted because of the disaster?

A disaster can take away the key components that enable people with disabilities and people with other access and functional needs to live independently or to communicate with others. These may include a wheelchair, scooter, walker, CPAP machine, hearing aids, eyeglasses, or screen reader. You may be eligible to receive FEMA funds to replace these items.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply for assistance is Aug. 19

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

Address of your disaster damaged home with zip code

A description of your disaster caused losses, which may include the condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can receive mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

If you need an accommodation or assistance due to a disability or language need, ask FEMA at the time of applying or anytime throughout the assistance process.