Renowned Futurist and Media Visionary Andrew Eborn Joins FENIX360 as Strategic Advisor

FENIX360 Welcomes Andrew Eborn As Strategic Advisor Andrew Eborn FENIX360 Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360, the revolutionary artist empowerment platform reshaping the global music and creative economy, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew Eborn as a Strategic Advisor to the company.

A barrister, broadcaster, futurist, and rights specialist, Andrew Eborn is one of the most influential voices in the convergence of entertainment, technology, and innovation. Eborn has a rich history of empowering artists, other creators and rights owners to open new revenue streams and maximise the return on their rights. As the founder and President of Octopus TV, Eborn has worked with a vast array of global brands, broadcasters, and creatives. His unique ability to anticipate trends, navigate legal and commercial frameworks, and champion creative communities makes him an invaluable addition to the FENIX360 mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Eborn into the FENIX360 family,” said Allan Klepfisz, CEO of FENIX360. “His global insights, ethical clarity, and unwavering support for creators align perfectly with our mission to put artists first — economically, legally, and culturally.”

FENIX360 has rapidly gained traction by offering artists, creators and rights owners unprecedented control over their work, direct monetization tools, and access to global audiences — all within a single app ecosystem. Eborn’s advisory role will help accelerate international growth, enhance legal and media frameworks, and deepen partnerships across entertainment, law, and broadcasting.

“I’m delighted to join FENIX360 as it pioneers a new era of empowerment for artists,” said Andrew Eborn. “Creativity is currency. FENIX360 not only recognizes this — it builds the infrastructure to make sure artists are finally paid their worth. I look forward to helping shape the future of this game-changing platform.”

Eborn will be particularly focused on expanding FENIX360’s footprint across Europe and Asia, guiding strategic media relationships, and advising on legal and rights matters in the evolving digital content economy.

For interviews, partnership inquiries, or further information, please contact press@fenix360.com.

About FENIX360

FENIX360 is a global artist empowerment platform and app that enables creators to monetize their work across music, video, merchandise, and experiences. With a mission to restore fairness, transparency, and opportunity to artists everywhere, FENIX360 integrates fan engagement, commerce, and promotion in one seamless ecosystem.

Visit www.fenix360.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

