Acclaimed Educator Shawn McCusker Joins the Bill of Rights Institute

Civics, history, and educational technology leader will strengthen the Institute’s support for America’s teachers and students.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national leader in civics and history education, announced today that award-winning social studies educator Shawn McCusker has joined the Institute team.As BRI’s Senior Manager, Program Partnerships, McCusker will bring his expertise in the fields of civics, history, and educational technology to support teachers nationwide with best-in-class professional development programs.McCusker brings over three decades of experience in education as a classroom teacher, instructional leader, consultant, and national speaker. His innovative approach to teaching incorporates technology and multimedia to promote student-centered experiential learning.“As a longtime teacher and professional learning instructor, I am passionate about providing educators with the tools to help young people develop critical thinking skills and understand their civic responsibilities in the digital age,” McCusker said. “I am excited to join an organization that I have long admired for their work supporting America’s civics and history educators and students for more than 25 years.”McCusker held a leadership role and was a key contributor with EdTechTeacher, an educational technology professional development and consulting firm. He is also a coauthor of Becoming Active Citizens, a resource that provides practical strategies for creating student engagement and civil discourse, and the winner of the Foreword Indies Gold Award for Education.McCusker was previously a columnist for Digital Learning magazine and has written extensively on the topic of educational technology. He leads innovative AI literacy workshops and helps teachers integrate AI in their classrooms.BRI Senior Director of Teacher Programs Joe Schmidt said he was looking forward to the expertise McCusker brings to the Institute.“Shawn is a leading voice for professional development and educational technology, who shares our deep commitment to our nation’s teachers and students.” Schmidt said. “We look forward to Shawn strengthening BRI’s presence around the country and helping us better serve educators in a rapidly changing world.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. For more information on the Bill of Rights Institute, visit www.mybri.org

