President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group, 11 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be holding his inaugural meeting with members of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings on Friday, 11 July 2025.

The President announced the appointment of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to guide and champion the National Dialogue.

The EPG consists of prominent individuals in society with a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building. The Eminent Persons are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour in our public life.

The meeting is an opportunity for the President to outline the expectations and mandate of the Eminent Persons Group, and for EPG members to share their views on the role and organisation of the National Dialogue.

The EPG will receive a briefing from the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team on progress towards the first National Convention on 15 August 2025. The Preparatory Task Team, which is made up of representatives of a number of Foundations, civil society organisations and the Presidency, is responsible for the practical arrangements of the National Dialogue until a representative Steering Committee has been established.

Members of the media are invited to cover the opening remarks by President Ramaphosa and for interviews with members of the EPG.

The details of the meeting are:

Date: Friday, 11 July 2025

Time: 10h30 (media to arrive at 09h30)

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

