Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center Urges a Skilled Trades Worker who Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos on the Job Before 1983 and Who Now Has Lung Cancer Nationwide to Call About Compensation

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center is an advocacy group that was created to assist individuals or veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and who now have lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not involve suing a former employer or the US Government. The $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for individuals who have developed lung cancer or mesothelioma because of workplace exposure to asbestos as the group is always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

The group says, "If your husband or dad was any type of skilled trades worker like a plumber, pipefitter, welder, machinist, mechanic, electrician, HVAC technician, a factory worker, a power plant worker, a chemical-refinery worker or a member of a maintenance-repair crew prior to 1983 and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people exactly like this anywhere in the nation and we work directly with the top asbestos exposure attorneys in the USA. Our top priority is making certain that people who have developed lung cancer because of workplace exposure to asbestos receive the best compensation results." http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm an individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

