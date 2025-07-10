As extension period nears mid-way point, those who haven’t filed 2024 income taxes are urged to do so as soon as possible

With the halfway point of the income tax filing extension period approaching, the Oregon Department of Revenue wants to remind taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their 2024 tax return to do so as soon as they can.

“July 15 may be just the halfway point of the extension period, but for most people who haven’t yet filed their tax year 2024 return there’s no reason not to file now,” said Department of Revenue Director David Gerstenfeld.

Some people may not have filed because they didn’t have money to pay what they owe, but an extension to file is not an extension to pay any tax owed. Those who didn’t file and haven’t paid are only racking up additional late payment penalties and interest by waiting.

“Even if they can’t pay the full amount they owe, they should pay what they can as soon as they can to help lower penalties and interest,” the director said. “For those who can’t pay all they owe, filing a return offers them the opportunity to set up a payment plan with the state.”

Besides not being able to pay, people file for an extension for all kinds of reasons. Some are waiting on additional information or documents. Others are experiencing hardship in the days before the deadline and have to direct their attention elsewhere. Some people just put it off or forget.

“Whatever the reason, as soon as they have what they need, they should file,” Gerstenfeld said.

For some taxpayers, filing can mean receiving a refund.

Several free filing options and in-person tax assistance options remain available during the summer months.

One of those options is Direct File Oregon. More than 13,000 Oregon taxpayers filed their state returns with Direct File Oregon this year. Nearly 4,700 of those filers connected to Direct File Oregon after first filing their federal returns through IRS Direct File, which is still available through the end of the filing season.

So far in 2025, the department has processed more than 2.05 million of an expected 2.2 million returns. That leaves approximately 150,000 Oregon taxpayers who still need to file their tax year 2024 returns.

“Some tax situations are complex and require extra time—even months—to prepare, but most aren’t,” he said. “Filing as soon as you can makes good sense. It can save money and provide some peace of mind.”

Taxpayers with questions can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), the department accepts all relay calls.