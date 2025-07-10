Can You Find the Liberty Trail? A Photographic Scavenger Hunt Through Dover, Delaware

This summer, the Delaware Public Archives invites you to step into history and explore the Capital City like never before with Can You Find the Liberty Trail?—a free photographic scavenger hunt through downtown Dover!

Grab your phone or camera, a sense of adventure, and a copy of our game booklet, which features 11 historical photographs drawn from the Archives’ collections. The images span over a century—from the late 1800s to the early 2000s—and highlight key locations throughout Dover. Your mission? Find each modern-day site, snap a photo of yourself (or a friend!) at the same spot, and see how today’s city compares to its past.

Once you’ve matched all 11 locations and captured your photos, return to the Delaware Public Archives to claim a prize!

Whether you’re a history buff, local explorer, or just looking for a fun summer activity, this self-guided challenge is a great way to connect with Dover’s rich past and present.

Here’s how to participate:

The scavenger hunt runs all summer long, so there’s plenty of time to explore and enjoy. Don’t miss this chance to see Dover through the lens of history—happy hunting!