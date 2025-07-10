Delaware 250 Announces Spring 2025 Grant Recipients

DOVER, Del. – Delaware 250 announced today that six organizations across the State will receive grants totaling $34,445 as part of the spring cycle of the Delaware 250 grant program.

The grant program, offered on a quarterly basis, is designed to provide support to museums, historic sites, and other non-profit organizations throughout Delaware as they plan for the upcoming United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, in 2026. That year also marks the 250th anniversary of Delaware’s statehood. With the awards from this most recent grant cycle, Delaware 250 has provided a total of $313,396 in funding to 40 organizations across all three counties.

“We’re officially less than a year out from the 250th anniversary of both Delaware and the nation,” said Margaret Hughes, Director of Delaware 250. “It’s very exciting to see and be able to support the fantastic programming being planned by organizations all across the state.”

“As these grant recipients demonstrate, there are so many ways to thoughtfully and innovatively honor the 250th in Delaware,” said Dick Carter, Chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission. “It’s wonderful to see the statewide enthusiasm building as we launch the year leading up to this historic anniversary.”

Recipients of the Spring 2025 Delaware 250 grants are:

Coastal Concerts ($5,400), to support the performance, during their 2026 summer series, of a Jazz Era musical event that both speaks to the unique local history of Lewes and interprets this history on the continuum of US history.

Delaware Museum of Nature and Science ($3,470.20), for the creation of the special exhibit “Revolutionary Stories and Evolutionary Specimens,” which highlights several Delaware state symbols and Delawareans whose stories can be tied to them.

Duck Creek Historical Society ($6,375), for the creation of interpretive signs documenting the Town of Smyrna’s history.

Old Swedes Church / Holy Trinity ($7,500), for the cleaning and repair of twelve Revolutionary War graves, along with the development of interpretive materials for a self-guided walking tour.

Rehoboth Art League ($4,500), for the creation of a juried art exhibit entitled “Art as Revolution,” which asks artists to reflect on “the ways in which art can be revolutionary,” as well as for the creation of an exhibit documenting a multi-century history of the Art League and Rehoboth area. As part of the latter, RAL will produce a video as a permanent record of the exhibition.

Rockwood Park and Museum ($7,200), to support the exhibit “We, the People,” commissioning five contemporary artists to create artworks in dialogue with historical portraiture at Rockwood.

“These six grant awardees will help Delawareans and visitors alike to interact with the First State’s history in fascinating and significant ways,” said Director of the Delaware Public Archives and State Archivist Stephen Marz. “The Semiquincentennial is a chance to learn about parts of Delaware and its history that we may not have considered before.”

Applications for the next round of Delaware 250 grants will open in July, with an August 15 application deadline. Visit delaware250.org for more information about grant opportunities, as well as about upcoming Delaware 250 events and programming.

