Completion of Holiday Drive to Help New Yorkers in Need

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of New York’s annual statewide donation drive. Donations of non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats and new school supplies were collected to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.

“When times are tough, New Yorkers show up for each other with a generosity and giving spirit that is unmatched,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud of every New Yorker who contributed to this year’s holiday drive, looked out for their neighbors and helped spread kindness this season. With the holidays underway, State agencies are working diligently to deliver donated items, bringing warmth and joy to families across New York State.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “I am honored to join Governor Hochul in giving my sincere thanks to everyone who helped their neighbors by giving to New York State’s Holiday Food, Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive. Every holiday season, OGS is proud to partner with the New York State Department of Transportation to support making the season brighter for New Yorkers in all corners of our state.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The spirit of giving in the service of others is what the holidays are all about and thanks to the generous donations of so many New Yorkers, DOT and OGS are able to help facilitate the distribution and delivery of many gifts — gifts that will truly make a difference in the lives of hundreds of New Yorkers in the form of toys under the Christmas tree, food on the table, supplies for the schools and coats to brave the elements of winter. My sincere thanks and appreciation to our DOT team members, our OGS partners, and all the state employees from Brooklyn to Buffalo for their generosity and giving spirit this holiday season.”

Each giving season, New Yorkers contribute to the drive by donating items at drop-off locations set up by the Office of General Services, shipping them to the Empire State Plaza, or through other outlets. The Department of Transportation worked with the Office of General Services to transport hundreds of toys, coats, school supplies and food from state office buildings in New York City, Utica, Hornell, Syracuse, Watertown, Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton, and deliver them to community-based organizations across the state.

This year’s drive has collected 4,298 items and 2,250 pounds of food. The Compassion Coalition, a nonprofit based in Utica that focuses on community-based giving, donated 1,295 pajamas and toys this year.

The breakdown of total donations received by category:

Food: 2,250 pounds

Toys: 1,880

Coats and Jackets: 341

School Supplies: 510

Miscellaneous Apparel: 1,567

Donations are being distributed to:

Capital Region

United Way of the Greater Capital Region

Sheridan Hollow Affordable Housing Partnership

Grassroot Givers

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region

Mohawk Valley

Integrated Community Alternatives Network

North Country

Joint Council for Economic Opportunity Warehouse

Southern Tier

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates

Broome County Urban League

Long Island

Western NY

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry

Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo

Finger Lakes

Central NY

Hudson Valley

Family Services of Poughkeepsie

New York City