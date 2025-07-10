Welcome Wagon® Doubles Reach, Launches National Insert Program to Connect Brands with 300,000 New Movers Monthly

Trusted marketing partner since 1928 expands into 48 states and 4,500 markets, helping brands reach high-intent consumers before the competition.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welcome Wagon® , a pioneer in direct-to-consumer marketing since 1928, proudly announces the launch of its Nationwide Insert Program, now reaching 300,000 new movers monthly across 48 states, doubling its previous distribution of 150,000 movers across 42 states.This expansion makes Welcome Wagonone of the most comprehensive mover-targeting platforms in the country, offering brands unmatched access to a rapidly growing, high-spending audience. With coverage now spanning 4,500 unique markets, the program bridges the gap between local, regional, and national marketing, enabling businesses of all sizes to scale more efficiently.“Our goal is to be in every new mover home across the country,” said Jennifer Troyan, Head of Sales at Welcome Wagon. “This expansion helps us get closer to that goal, connecting brands with new movers before competitors even show up.”Moving is one of life’s most disruptive events and one of the most valuable marketing opportunities. Welcome Wagontaps into real-time mover insights covering over 90% of U.S. relocations, helping businesses target this high-intent audience at precisely the right time.Welcome Wagonprovides a turnkey solution that eliminates the need for coordinating multiple campaigns:• Nationwide coverage in 48 states and 4,500+ local markets• Multichannel delivery: print, email, web, and mobile• Streamlined campaign coordination for national reach• Scalable targeting for local boutiques to global brands“This is about giving brands a smarter way to scale,” said Troyan. “With one partnership, you gain access to a national audience of new movers without the complexity of managing dozens of fragmented campaigns.”Demand for placement is high, and space within the new mover packet is limited. Brands interested in reaching this influential audience are encouraged to reserve early.For more information, contact Jennifer Troyan at jennifer.troyan@welcomewagon.com or visit www.welcomewagon.com More about Welcome WagonFounded in 1928 to embody the spirit of warm hospitality, Welcome Wagonhas helped create meaningful connections between new movers and local businesses for nearly a century. Now in its 95th year, Welcome Wagoncontinues to support business growth and community prosperity across the United States. For more information visit www.welcomewagon.com and for career opportunities, visit www.welcomewagon.com/careers

