Employer.com Acquires Dough, Expanding Platform Capabilities and Fintech Footprint

Acquisition expands Employer.com's platform capabilities, unlocks new integrations, enables inventory management and provides deeper insight for small business

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employer.com today announced it has acquired the accounting software assets of Dough. The acquisition enhances Employer.com’s growing portfolio of small business back-office software, including flagship brands such as Bench Accounting and Mainstreet Tax Credits.

Dough’s software was originally developed as an innovative platform for SMB accounting. During Y Combinator, the Dough team pivoted to a new venture — AI-powered product analytics — while looking for the right strategic partner to take its accounting platform to market.

Employer.com acquired the software in an off-market transaction originated via DM from Amogh Chaturvedi on X (formerly Twitter) —a deal which, fittingly for this era of online-first founders, was driven entirely by social media outreach.

“The accounting software that Amogh and team built was too good to leave on the shelf,” said Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com. “We see tremendous opportunity to integrate this product into our platform as we continue to expand Employer.com’s back-office offerings for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Dough's software will soon be embedded into Employer.com's expanding platform, where it will be further developed and launched to market.

“Employer.com was a natural fit for us,” said Chaturvedi. “We built Dough for small business owners, and Employer.com—with Bench and Mainstreet—already reaches this exact audience. We’re excited to see our work live on and scale within such a strong ecosystem and team.”

Founded by Stanford dropout Amogh Chaturvedi — who at just 19 has exited his first company — alongside co-founders Chirag Kawediya and Skyler Ji, Dough's software will now be embedded into Employer.com's expanding platform, where it will be further developed and launched to market.

For the young team, this exit also helps propel their current company, Human Behavior—a new AI platform that analyzes real user sessions to deliver advanced behavioral analytics. It’s one of the fastest growing companies out of the recent YC batch.

About Employer.com:

Employer.com is building the operating system for the modern workforce. Through its portfolio of brands—Bench Accounting, Mainstreet Tax Credits, Recruiter.com, BountyJobs and more—Employer.com helps entrepreneurs, SMBs, and enterprises manage hiring, payroll, compliance, accounting, and tax with simple, intuitive tools.

About Human Behavior:

Human Behavior is an AI-powered analytics platform that observes real user sessions to generate deep insights into customer behavior and UX performance. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Amogh Chaturvedi, Skyler Ji, and Chirag Kawedida the company recently completed an undisclosed, oversubscribed seed round led by a tier 1 firm.

