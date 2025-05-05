Employer.com Acquires MainStreet To Expand SMB Back Office Solutions

MainStreet Acquired by Employer.com Employer.com Logo

Acquisition Follows Recent Bench Accounting Purchase, Furthering Mission to Create an End-to-End Back Office Solution for Small Businesses

By bringing MainStreet in our ecosystem, following our Bench Accounting acquisition, we're assembling what will become the most comprehensive back office platform for small businesses in the market.” — Jesse Tinsley, Employer.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employer.com today announced its acquisition of MainStreet, the nation’s largest tax credit platform for small and medium-sized businesses. This strategic acquisition follows Employer.com's recent purchase of Bench Accounting and reinforces the company's commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions alongside its established payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) services.

The acquisition, for which financial terms were not disclosed, will integrate MainStreet's specialized tax credit technologies into Employer.com's expanding portfolio of business services, including full service bookkeeping and accounting solutions. Since its inception, MainStreet has helped thousands of companies claim over $200M in tax savings.

"With the increasing fragmentation across the financial services industry, particularly in the critical areas of payroll, bookkeeping, and tax preparation, this acquisition represents a logical consolidation of these essential functions," said Jesse Tinsley, founder and CEO of Employer.com.

"By bringing MainStreet into our ecosystem, following our Bench Accounting acquisition, we're methodically assembling what I believe will become the most comprehensive back office platform for small businesses in the market."

The integration aims to create a seamless experience for businesses managing their finances, with particular benefits for those already utilizing Employer.com's payroll, vendor management, recruitment and EOR services. Existing customers will gain access to MainStreet’s capabilities in the coming months.

Doug Ludlow, CEO of MainStreet, noted the complementary nature of the companies' visions: "The mission behind MainStreet is simple - we help small and medium sized businesses collect 100% of the tax credits they are eligible for. Joining forces with Employer.com, particularly when combined with their recent Bench acquisition, creates an unprecedented opportunity to deliver on that mission at scale."

This acquisition continues a marked trend of consolidation in the business financial services sector, with platforms increasingly seeking to offer end-to-end solutions rather than specialized services or point solutions.

Employer.com indicated that MainStreet’s services will initially be offered as a standalone product while integration work proceeds on a unified platform experience.

About Employer.com

Employer.com is a leading technology platform that powers businesses through comprehensive workforce and financial management solutions. The company provides end-to-end services for recruitment, contingent workforce management, global payroll, and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, enabling businesses of all sizes to efficiently manage their workforce across borders.

Following its recent acquisition of Bench Accounting, Employer.com now supports the bookkeeping and tax compliance needs of over 10,000 small businesses, further strengthening its position as a one-stop solution for business operations and financial management.

About MainStreet

Leveraging AI, MainStreet simplifies the complex process of accessing tax credits and other financial incentives, for small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on simplifying and maximizing tax credits through its AI enabled technology platform. Since its inception, MainStreet has helped over 2000 US based small and medium sized businesses claim over $2000M in tax savings and credits.

