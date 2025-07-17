Business Awards UK: Independent Education Awards Results for 2025 Revealed

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Independent Education Awards , celebrating the organisations and individuals making a meaningful impact in the independent education sector. This year’s awards highlight achievements across a broad spectrum, from tailored learning and educational technology to career guidance and community engagement.Business Awards UK 2025 Independent Education Awards Winners- St Edward’s School – Best for Careers Advice- Ellesmere College – Best Educational Need Provider- Eximia – Fastest Business Growth- Newcastle Under Lyme School – Best Independent School- MindLab Coaching – Best for Adult Learning- MK Dance – Best Family Business- Edinburgh Finishing School – Most Individualised Education- Explore Learning – Best Use of Technology- Deaf Umbrella – Independent Educator of the Year- Tactical Medical Rescue Ltd – Rising Star Award- Total Advisor LTD – Best Traineeship Provider- Framlingham College – Community Impact AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Independent Education Awards Finalists- St Edward’s School – Best Independent School- Cambridge Global Connect UK – Community Impact Award- Newcastle Under Lyme School – Best for Careers Advice- rePHRASE – Independent Educator of the Year- Heroes Centre Ltd – Best Educational Need Provider- Pure Skin Clinic – Fastest Business Growth, Best Family Business- Total Advisor LTD – Best for Adult Learning- Wartens Ltd – Best Use of Technology- 11 Plus Help To Success Publishers – Rising Star AwardSupporting Innovation and Personalised Learning in Independent EducationThe 2025 Independent Education Awards recognise institutions and educators that are responding to the evolving needs of learners with commitment, creativity and professionalism. From early years through to adult education, this year’s winners have demonstrated excellence in curriculum delivery, student support, and community engagement.Several winners have delivered highly individualised educational experiences, ensuring learners receive the guidance and tools they need to succeed. Others have focused on improving access, fostering inclusion, and using digital platforms to enhance outcomes and increase reach. Across categories, there is clear evidence of thoughtful leadership, sustainable growth and a learner-first mindset.Business Awards UK commends these organisations and individuals for their contribution to the sector. Their work represents the continuing progress and potential of independent education, helping students of all ages thrive in an increasingly complex world.To learn more about the 2025 Independent Education Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

