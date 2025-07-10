OttoMoto® Welcomes Golf Acceptance to Its Expanding Lender Network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto , the intelligent platform built to empower independent dealers and lenders alike, is proud to announce a new partnership with Golf Acceptance, a high-performance indirect auto lender serving the prime credit market. Founded by industry veterans behind Onyx Acceptance and Gateway One Lending & Finance, Golf Acceptance combines cutting-edge technology with decades of experience to deliver trusted lending solutions to dealers with strong operational track records.Golf Acceptance’s focus on established independent dealers and its commitment to service, speed, and compliance align seamlessly with OttoMoto’s mission to create safer, smarter, and more profitable outcomes for all stakeholders. With a proven process—from credit decisioning to funding validation and servicing—Golf Acceptance delivers value across the lending lifecycle.“Golf Acceptance brings the perfect balance of legacy experience and modern execution,” said Paul Nicholas, Co-Founder & CEO of OttoMoto. “They understand what top-performing dealers need, and how to deliver it efficiently and responsibly.”Through OttoMoto, dealers can now submit directly to Golf Acceptance via integrated digital tools that streamline applications, speed up funding, and provide real-time visibility into deal progress. This integration ensures Golf Acceptance’s programs are accessible and optimized for today’s top-performing independent dealers.From automated credit decisioning backed by experienced credit managers to comprehensive compliance validation and full loan lifecycle servicing via Defi, Golf Acceptance brings rigorous discipline and operational excellence to every deal. With over $126 million in funded contracts and an average FICO of 724, they continue to set the standard for prime credit indirect lending.The partnership marks another key milestone in OttoMoto’s commitment to building a connected, transparent lending ecosystem that helps independent dealers grow, while giving lenders the tools and trust they need to scale profitably.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience.About Golf AcceptanceGolf Acceptance is an indirect auto lender serving the prime credit market. Founded by Brian and David MacInnis—industry veterans and founders of Onyx Acceptance Corp and Gateway One Lending & Finance—Golf Acceptance provides lending solutions designed for independent dealers with strong operational histories. With a focus on performance, accuracy, and transparency, Golf Acceptance continues to deliver trusted lending programs powered by modern tools and deep expertise.For more information, visit https://www.golfacceptance.com/

