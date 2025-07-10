MPU CEC Successfully Hosts “Macao Airworthiness Course”

MACAU, July 10 - The Centre for Continuing Education (CEC) of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) successfully organised the “Macao Airworthiness Course”, which is accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao (CAAM). 22 participants from the aviation industry in Macao and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin successfully completed the 5-day intensive training and were issued with certificates.

The course was organised again after it’s inauguration in 2022, aiming to enable more interested parties to deepen their knowledge of the aviation industry and to enhance the professionalism and competitiveness of the local aviation industry, contributing to the development of aviation safety in the region. Ir Chim Wing Nin Warren, deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ Aircraft Division, who has rich experience in aeronautical practice, was invited to be the instructor for the course. The course content was rich and diverse, covering fundamental knowledge of airworthiness systems related to aircraft design, production, operation and maintenance. The course was also observed by a representative from the CAAM.

The course atmosphere was vibrant, with participants actively engaging in discussions and case studies during the classroom exercises, exchanging views with the instructor on challenges and doubts, and gaining valuable insights. The participants said that the course was highly informative and deepened their understanding of airworthiness systems and relevant regulations, and they look forward to the Centre organising more aviation-related courses in the future.

The Centre for Continuing Education is committed to promoting lifelong learning and nurturing application-oriented talents. The Centre will continue to maintain close cooperation with the aviation industry to develop a further series of aviation-related courses, and will actively respond to the training needs of the industry so as to promote the continuous enhancement of aviation safety and professionalism.