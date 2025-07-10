Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for May 2025

MACAU, July 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 3.2% year-on-year to MOP5.69 billion in the first five months of 2025. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade dropped by 13.6% year-on-year to MOP20.81 billion in the first five months, while the transaction value in May showed a smaller year-on-year decrease.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In May 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.15 billion, up by 7.7% year-on-year and 9.5% month-on-month.

Transaction values for various types of restaurants & similar establishments registered year-on-year growth in May, with the transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants, Western Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops expanding by 16.2%, 13.2% and 9.8% respectively. In comparison with April, transaction values for various types of restaurants & similar establishments also increased in May, with relatively large month-on-month rise in the transaction values for Chinese Restaurants (+16.3%) and Fast-food Restaurants (+9.4%).

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment Industry Cumulative Change (%) Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Restaurant & Similar Establishment 3.2 7.7 9.5 Of which: Chinese Restaurant 1.1 8.8 16.3 Western Restaurant 0.9 13.2 8.9 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 3.7 7.1 8.7 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 6.9 9.8 3.6 Fast-food Restaurant 10.1 16.2 9.4

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

In May this year, the transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.1 billion, representing a smaller year-on-year decrease of 3.1% but a month-on-month rise of 14.1%.

Among the major retail activities, the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers dropped by 15.3% year-on-year in May, while the transaction values for Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Pharmacies grew by 19.4% and 18.6% respectively. Compared with April, transaction values for various types of retail activities increased in May, with the transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers and Footwear Retailers rising by 23% and 19.3% respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity Industry Cumulative Change (%) Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Retail Trade -13.6 -3.1 14.1 Of which: Supermarket 2.0 2.9 12.1 Pharmacy 8.7 18.6 1.0 Department Store -20.4 -4.9 15.5 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -6.1 19.4 16.0 Adults’ Clothing -10.2 -0.6 16.4 Footwear -5.0 2.9 19.3 Leather Goods -24.9 -15.3 15.4 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -11.6 3.9 23.0

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in Macao, together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in Macao.