Minister Patricia de Lille on launch of South African Astronomical Observatory Visitor Centre

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, welcomes the launch of the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) Visitor Centre in Cape Town today, by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande.

“The SAAO Visitor Centre marks a major milestone in the implementation of the National Astro-Tourism Strategy and Implementation Plan, which was approved by Cabinet in May this year. The facility stands as a testament to how science and tourism can collaborate to unlock new frontiers in experiential and educational travel,” Minister De Lille said.

The SAAO is a national observatory for optical and infrared astronomy. Established in 1972, the observatory is administered by the National Research Foundation (NRF) with the primary function of conducting research in astronomy and astrophysics.

The Department of Tourism is a co-funder of the visitor centre, alongside the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the National Research Foundation.

“Our investment in the SAAO Visitor Centre reflects the shared commitment by government departments to diversify South Africa’s tourism offerings, while deepening public engagement with science, heritage, and indigenous knowledge systems,” Minister De Lille stated.

The National Astro-Tourism Strategy is anchored on three strategic pillars that guide its Implementation Plan. These are: Pillar One – Indigenous Celestial Narratives and Human Capacity Development; Pillar Two – Infrastructure Development; and Pillar Three – Inclusive Tourism Growth and Partnerships. This newly launched initiative aligns with and contributes to the objectives of all three pillars of the strategy.

The Visitor Centre is situated on the historic SAAO grounds in Observatory, Cape Town, and is expected to attract over 18,000 visitors annually. It features interactive exhibits, historical telescopes, and multilingual storytelling, including indigenous celestial narratives in isiXhosa and Khoekhoegowab. This inclusive approach makes the visitor centre a unique drawcard for both domestic and international visitors, serving as an important cultural and educational hub.

“The launch of the SAAO Visitor Centre is an inspiring example of how tourism can intersect meaningfully with science, culture and education. Through the National Astro-Tourism Strategy, we are opening the night skies to the world and creating new opportunities for local communities. The SAAO Visitor Centre, coupled with the Twee Rivieren Interpretation Centre in the Kgalagadi, are two new exciting facilities that share the indigenous narrative on astronomy,” said Minister De Lille.

As part of the broader Astro-Tourism Strategy, the Department of Tourism aims to support projects that celebrate South Africa’s clear skies, rich heritage, and diverse storytelling traditions. The SAAO Visitor Centre is a flagship initiative within this vision, showcasing how destination development and knowledge preservation can be mutually beneficial. Furthermore, the project created 24 jobs during construction, and 10 permanent positions have been established to operate the Visitor Centre.

“We congratulate all stakeholders involved in the realisation of this landmark project and look forward to welcoming learners, educators, local communities, and visitors from around the world to this new urban astronomy attraction in the heart of Cape Town,” Minister De Lille concluded.

Enquiries:

Mncedisi Mtshali

Chief of Staff in the Office of the Minister of Tourism

Cell: +27 73 651 5109

E-mail: mmtshali@tourism.gov.za

Tasneem Carrim

Chief Director: Communication (Spokesperson)

Cell: +27 82 467 9227

E-mail: tcarrim@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates