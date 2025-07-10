Minister Thembi Simelane joins launch of City of Polokwane’s level two accreditation for housing, 10 Jul

The Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane will tomorrow, Thursday 10 July 2025 join the official launch of the City of Polokwane’s level two accreditation for housing marking the start of the construction of at least 404 low-cost houses.

On 01 February 2024, the Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs accorded the Polokwane Local Municipality the level two housing accreditation. That means the City of Polokwane was given the authority to plan, budget, appoint implementing agent, and manage housing projects.

The 404 houses will cover 21 wards within the Municipality, 254 of the units will be built in rural areas whilst 150 will be built in urban areas, including extensions.

As part of the City of Polokwane’s obligation to increase the number of households with access to basic electricity, Polokwane Extension 133 is being connected to the electricity grid in phases, 251 houses are already connected to the electricity, 235 will be linked on the day of the launch (tomorrow, Thursday 10 July 2025).

Minister Simelane will be accompanied by the Executive Mayor of the City of Polokwane, Cllr John Mpe.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Thursday 10 July 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Extension 126/127 Ward 13 (next to Seshego Zone 5)

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 078 237 3900

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA