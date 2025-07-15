Cyberlocke Launches Data Assurance Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Environment

Cyberlocke’s platform unifies fragmented data systems with secure, scalable architecture.

New platform delivers enterprise-ready modernization through integrated data ingestion, validation, and governance tools

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberlocke has announced the launch of the Cyberlocke Data Assurance Platform , a fully managed solution designed to simplify digital transformation through comprehensive data modernization capabilities. The platform streamlines legacy system modernization while improving data quality, governance, and operational efficiency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.Built to support complex modernization needs, the platform offers end-to-end tools for data ingestion, transformation, and quality enforcement. It enables organizations to migrate from outdated systems to modern data architecture with minimal disruption, supporting cloud data migration initiatives across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. From Azure Synapse Analytics andMicrosoft Fabric to Snowflake architecture and Databricks lakehouse implementations,Cyberlocke’s platform enables data estate modernization through a secure, scalable foundation.“At Cyberlocke, we address the challenges organizations face when outdated infrastructure can no longer meet compliance, performance, or budget demands,” said Mark Z. Smith, spokesperson for Cyberlocke. “Our Data Assurance Platform is built to support the demands of today’s cloud-first, analytics-driven organizations.”The platform includes the Cyberlocke Data Ingestion Engine (CDIE) and Data Quality Shield (DQS), delivering metadata-driven pipelines, real-time validation, and automated governance. It supports hybrid cloud data solutions and multi-cloud data strategy execution, offering integrated capabilities for Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Factory, Google BigQuery migration, and AWS Redshift modernization.With built-in Power BI dashboards, pre-configured data models, and compliance-ready frameworks, organizations can track performance metrics and KPIs from day one. Governance controls such as data lineage, role-based access, and real-time quality checks ensure long-term security and audit readiness.Cyberlocke’s unified approach to data platform transformation eliminates redundant infrastructure, reduces manual processes, and provides the foundation for modern analytics stack adoption. Whether supporting ERP systems, HR platforms, or CRM environments, the platform adapts to organizational needs through modular scaling and embedded best practices.

