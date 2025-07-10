Itineris launches new spin-off: Verity

Verity empowers utilities in the energy transition with advanced real-time data technology

As the challenges facing utilities continue to grow – from distributed energy and climate change to aging infrastructure – real-time data has become more critical than ever.” — Edgard Vermeersch, CEO and Founder of Itineris

GHENT & LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, BELGIUM, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itineris, a leading technology company that develops innovative SaaS solutions for utilities, today announces the launch of Verity. Verity is a new spin-off that delivers advanced real-time data solutions to support the energy transition. Operating as an independent technology company, Verity will be led by Stijn Degrieck, a seasoned tech executive known for his leadership at Codit, where he played a key role in scaling the company’s innovation and growth.With the launch of Verity, Itineris reinforces its role as a tech innovator in the utilities sector.“The utilities industry is undergoing rapid and unprecedented change,” says Edgard Vermeersch, CEO of Itineris. “In energy, the rise of solar panels, EVs, and home batteries is reshaping the grid and turning consumers into producers. Meanwhile, water utilities face aging infrastructure and the growing impact of climate change. In both sectors, real-time data is crucial to stay ahead - whether it’s managing grid stability, developing innovative services, or detecting water leaks early. Since our acquisition of Opinum in 2021, we’ve made major strides in this area. With Verity, we’re creating a focused, agile entity that can accelerate these innovations even further. With Stijn at the helm, we’re confident in what lies ahead.”Verity combines the strengths of Opinum and ItinerisVerity unites the proven expertise of the Opinum team in time series data management with Itineris' deep understanding of the utility sector. With a combined force of over 50 talented professionals, Verity is poised to deliver even greater value to energy and water utilities. Loïc Bar, the founder of Opinum, has played an active role in shaping Verity’s commercial and product strategy and will continue to support the company.Verity is set up for independent growth and is led by Stijn Degrieck, who brings over a decade of leadership experience from Codit, an IT company acquired by Proximus in 2018."When I was asked to lead Verity, I didn’t hesitate,” says Stijn Degrieck “There’s incredible momentum in this space, and Verity is uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation in the utility sector. I’m truly impressed by what the team has already built. The possibilities for our technology are numerous, and I’m excited to scale this together with a talented and driven team.”Verity's solutions will be made available as add-ons within Itineris' UMAX software suite, allowing existing customers to take advantage of the latest advancements in real-time data innovation.About ItinerisItineris is a leading provider of innovative software solutions enabling water and energy utilities to reach operational efficiency, improve the experience of their customers, and achieve their environmental goals.Itineris develops and delivers UMAX, a modern and highly configurable Customer Information System (CIS), CRM, Asset, and Field Service Management solution built on the powerful Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. Itineris also offers data intelligence tools to help utilities achieve seamless and efficient data sharing and visualization.Itineris has offices in Belgium, the UK, and North America, and employs more than 550 utility experts.For more information, please visit www.itineris.net More information about Verity can be found on www.verity.global

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.