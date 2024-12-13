Belgian software company Itineris accelerates expansion in the U.S.

3 contracts signed, including one with the City of Dallas, the ninth largest city in the country.

Our investments in the platform and new solutions that support the energy transition are proving to be highly successful, and we are very proud of that.” — Edgard Vermeersch, CEO, Itineris

BELGIUM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghent, Belgium & Atlanta, U.S. – Itineris, a global leader in innovative SaaS solutions for utilities, has recently secured three new contracts in the United States. Dallas, the ninth largest city in the country, is one of the three new customers. Additionally, De Watergroep, the largest drinking water company in Flanders (Belgium), has extended its partnership with Itineris by five years.Dallas partners with Itineris to modernize its IT landscapeWith Itineris’ software, Dallas Water Utilities (DWU), located in Texas, aims to modernize its business processes and enhance services for the 2.6 million residents of Dallas and 27 surrounding cities. DWU delivers more than 150 billion gallons of water annually through an extensive network of more than 5,000 miles of pipelines.Following an intensive evaluation process, DWU selected Itineris—headquartered in Ghent, Belgium and supported by their U.S. division in Atlanta, GA—and its cloud-based software solution, UMAX. UMAX will replace outdated systems for meter readings, billing, and water management, and will also include a brand-new customer portal.The contract spans 10 years. Following previous successful implementations in cities such as New York City; Boston; Baltimore; Tallahassee, Florida; and Lansing, Michigan, this marks the second-largest contract for Itineris in North America.Two additional major contracts secured in the U.S.Itineris has also recently signed contracts with Gwinnett County Water, serving 270,000 water customers in Georgia, and Arizona Water Utilities, its first investor-owned utility (IOU) customer, heralding the company's entrance into a new market segment.Largest drinking water company in Flanders extends partnershipAlongside its successes in the U.S., Itineris has extended its collaboration with De Watergroep—the largest drinking water company in Flanders, Belgium—by at least five years. This partnership, which began in 2007, highlights the strong relationship and mutual trust between the two companies.

