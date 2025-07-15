Cyberlocke Launches CDIE Framework to Simplify Large-Scale Cloud Data Ingestion

CDIE accelerates cloud-scale data ingestion with metadata-driven automation

New metadata-driven framework helps enterprises accelerate cloud data migration and modern analytics stack deployment

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberlocke announces the launch of the Cyberlocke Data Ingestion Engine (CDIE), a fully managed service designed to modernize enterprise data infrastructure through automated ingestion, transformation, and real-time delivery. Built for compatibility with Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, and other modern platforms, CDIE is a key pillar in Cyberlocke’s data modernization strategy.CDIE streamlines complex ingestion workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud data environments, supporting modern data architecture goals such as cloud data migration, legacy system modernization, and enterprise-wide data estate modernization. The framework connects to APIs, flat files, relational databases, and other cloud-native systems to enable real-time, analytics-ready data processing."Organizations need to move fast, but traditional ingestion pipelines are brittle and slow to adapt," said Mark Z. Smith, spokesperson for Cyberlocke. "CDIE offers a modern approach that adapts dynamically through metadata and accelerates every stage of cloud data architecture development."With built-in support for parallel ingestion, schema enforcement, and anomaly detection, CDIE reduces operational overhead while increasing pipeline reliability. It supports transformation logic required for Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Factory, and Snowflake architecture, enabling consistency across bronze, silver, and gold zones in medallion frameworks.Cyberlocke designed CDIE to advance digital transformation efforts in sectors with high-volume, multi-system environments. The platform aligns with compliance and performance requirements, helping organizations eliminate redundant infrastructure and reduce manual maintenance by up to 60 percent.Key features include dynamic metadata-based orchestration, inline data validation, automated logging, and modular entity-based pricing. This positions CDIE as an essential tool for enterprise clients implementing hybrid cloud data solutions, multi-cloud data strategy, andDatabricks lakehouse deployments.For organizations seeking a scalable, governed approach to data infrastructure upgrade and modern analytics stack enablement, CDIE bridges the gap between ingestion and impact.Photo Caption: CDIE simplifies cloud-scale ingestion and transformation pipelines using metadata-driven architectureFor more information, visit https://www.cyberlocke.com/cdie

