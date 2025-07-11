CTW Inc. Launches 'I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft' on G123 Platform

Adapted from the well-known anime series, this release marks the franchise’s first official game adaptation. Users who participate in gameplay events can receive in-game items valued at up to $700 over a three-day period. In addition, a promotional giveaway is being held on the official SlimeWitch300 social media account. Based on the anime “I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level” Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Inc. Announces the Launch of Browser-Based RPG “ I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft ” on G123 Game Adaptation of the Popular Anime Now Available with Limited-Time Launch EventCTW Inc. has officially launched “I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft”, a new browser-based RPG now accessible via the HTML5 gaming platform G123.Adapted from the well-known anime series, this release marks the franchise’s first official game adaptation. The title features a laid-back idle RPG experience, reuniting fans with familiar characters and locations in a casual, accessible format.Official Game Site: https://s.g123.jp/zovr65qd ■Launch Campaign Offering In-Game RewardsTo commemorate the release, a time-limited Start Dash campaign is underway. Users who participate in gameplay events can receive in-game items valued at up to $700 over a three-day period. A key character, Laika, becomes available shortly after the beginning of gameplay.■Public Giveaway Event AnnouncedIn addition, a promotional giveaway is being held on the official SlimeWitch300 social media account.Prize: $10 Amazon Gift Card × 10Event Duration: July 9, 11:00 – July 31, 23:59 (UTC+9)Winners Announced: August 5, 12:00 (UTC+9)Details Available At: https://x.com/slacra_en ■Game OverviewBased on the anime “I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level”Features idle gameplay with browser accessibility (PC, tablet, smartphone)Azusa, the main character, restarts at Level 1 in a new storylineNo download requiredAn official launch trailer has also been released on the G123 YouTube channel.Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/59ktWI13Pnw “SlimeWitch300” is available exclusively on the G123 platform.Official Website: https://s.g123.jp/zovr65qd ■Game InfoGame Title: I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: WitchcraftGenre: Laid-back Battle RPGPrice: Free to play (in-game item purchases available)■What is "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level"?Based on the light novel by Kisetsu Morita, the series has sold over 3 million copies to date.It was adapted into a TV anime in April 2021, with Season 2 airing in April 2025.This beloved isekai (another world reincarnation) series features adorable characters and a relaxing, fluffy world that fans can’t get enough of.Its heartwarming slice-of-life storytelling and lovable cast have made it a fan favorite, leading to multiple manga adaptations and spin-offs. A true gem of the slow-life comedy genre.■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles Queen’s Blade Limit Break, Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale, Hyakka Ryoran Passion World, and My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online!Official Site: https://g123.jp/ ■ About CTWCTW is the company behind the G123 gaming platform.Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform companyWebsite: https://ctw.inc/ ©Kisetsu Morita-SB Creative Corp./slime300 project2©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

