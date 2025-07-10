Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,150 in the last 365 days.

Save the dates for these two upcoming NotMISpecies webinars

Tuesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Invasive spotted lanternfly, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, is now present in at least 18 eastern U.S. states. In Michigan, localized spotted lanternfly infestations in four southeastern counties are expected to build and spread, especially in areas where invasive tree of heaven, the insect’s preferred host, occurs. Deborah McCullough, professor of forest entomology at Michigan State University, will cover spotted lanternfly’s life stages, tree of heaven identification and spotted lanternfly’s impacts on trees and people. Options for managing spotted lanternfly, if or when it arrives in your neighborhood, will be included.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Save the dates for these two upcoming NotMISpecies webinars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more