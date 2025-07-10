Save the dates for these two upcoming NotMISpecies webinars

Tuesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Invasive spotted lanternfly, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, is now present in at least 18 eastern U.S. states. In Michigan, localized spotted lanternfly infestations in four southeastern counties are expected to build and spread, especially in areas where invasive tree of heaven, the insect’s preferred host, occurs. Deborah McCullough, professor of forest entomology at Michigan State University, will cover spotted lanternfly’s life stages, tree of heaven identification and spotted lanternfly’s impacts on trees and people. Options for managing spotted lanternfly, if or when it arrives in your neighborhood, will be included.

