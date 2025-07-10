DHS Sends Administrative Subpoenas to Harvard University

After many previous requests to hand over relevant information concerning foreign students, DHS will now send subpoenas forcing Harvard to comply

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would send administrative subpoenas to Harvard University regarding its Student Visitor and Exchange Program.

This comes after the university repeatedly refused past non-coercive requests to hand over the required information for its Student Visitor and Exchange Program certification.

“We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus. If Harvard won’t defend the interests of its students, then we will.” Given the allegations of disciplinary disparity involving nonimmigrant students, the documents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demand that Harvard turn over relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws since January 1, 2020.

On April 16, 2025, Secretary Noem demanded Harvard provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus. Secretary Noem warned refusal to comply with this lawful order would result in SEVP termination. On May 22, she ordered DHS to terminate the Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

As Secretary Noem explained in a recent op-ed at the Washington Post, Harvard was given multiple chances to submit the requested information voluntarily and on its own timeline. Because of the university’s repeated refusals, these subpoenas are the only option left for the Department.

Other universities and academic institutions that are asked to submit similar information should take note of Harvard’s actions, and the repercussions, when considering whether or not to comply with similar requests.

