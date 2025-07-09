Submit Release
S. 769, United States Research Protection Act of 2025

S. 769 would clarify that the prohibition on receiving benefits related to participation in programs sponsored by foreign countries for researchers who receive federal funds includes the indirect provision of such benefits. CBO estimates that implementing S. 769 would have no effect on the federal budget over the 2025-2030 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

