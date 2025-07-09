Governor Abbott Continues State Response, Recovery Efforts For Texans Impacted By Flooding

TEXAS, July 9 - July 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on Texas' continued efforts to assist and support Texans and communities impacted by recent severe flooding across the state.



The State of Texas has deployed over 2,200 personnel and more than 1,200 vehicles and equipment assets. More than 20 state agencies are currently responding to flooding threats across the state.



Under Governor Abbott’s direction, the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) remains activated at Level II (Escalated Response) to coordinate state support for local jurisdictions. Flooding conditions from last week’s storms continue to affect multiple regions across the state, including Central Texas, the Hill Country, Big Country, and the Concho Valley.



Texans are urged to continue reporting suspected missing loved ones by calling 830-258-1111 or emailing kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov.



Members of the public wishing to show their support and help the community can donate through the Central Texas Flood Recovery Fund created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS ASSISTING TEXANS AFTER DEVASTATING FLOODS



Texas State Agencies' Ongoing Flood Response, Resources



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local emergency response efforts:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Communications Coordination Group personnel and equipment to enhance interoperability and technology capabilities; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts; Regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Communications Coordination Group personnel and equipment to enhance interoperability and technology capabilities; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts; Regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2, Texas A&M Task Force 3, and Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Floodwater Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Urban Search and Rescue Teams; K-9 support teams; personnel assessing public works infrastructure

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Floodwater Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Urban Search and Rescue Teams; K-9 support teams; personnel assessing public works infrastructure Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens; radio technician teams; rescue boat teams; aerial support assets including helicopters with hoist capability supporting flood rescue operations

Game Wardens; radio technician teams; rescue boat teams; aerial support assets including helicopters with hoist capability supporting flood rescue operations Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities; Texas Highway Patrol Troopers; Criminal Investigation Division; Texas Rangers Special Operations Group; Victim and Employee Support Services Team; intelligence and counterterrorism analysts; communications operators; vehicle and technical services response operations personnel; DPS Aviation; radio communications support; and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities; Texas Highway Patrol Troopers; Criminal Investigation Division; Texas Rangers Special Operations Group; Victim and Employee Support Services Team; intelligence and counterterrorism analysts; communications operators; vehicle and technical services response operations personnel; DPS Aviation; radio communications support; and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists; aerial assets such as Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues; personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations

High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists; aerial assets such as Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues; personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions and aiding with road repairs; fuel equipment to assist local first responders; personnel supporting debris removal efforts

Personnel monitoring road conditions and aiding with road repairs; fuel equipment to assist local first responders; personnel supporting debris removal efforts Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews to assist with debris removal; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams assisting local fire departments and conducting damage assessments

Saw crews to assist with debris removal; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams assisting local fire departments and conducting damage assessments Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs and assisting with damage assessments as well as resource staging areas

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs and assisting with damage assessments as well as resource staging areas Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team: Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding

Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Texas Department of State Health Services: Critical Incident Stress Management resources for responders; mortuary support; Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Support Packages and ambulance strike teams consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles; medical support for first responders

Critical Incident Stress Management resources for responders; mortuary support; Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Support Packages and ambulance strike teams consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles; medical support for first responders Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel supporting behavioral health needs in affected areas; Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

Personnel supporting behavioral health needs in affected areas; Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network Texas Department of Insurance: Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders

Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers

Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission: Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support

Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation: Coordinating with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations

Coordinating with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Monitoring technology infrastructure Texas Historical Commission: Personnel supporting coordination of debris sites

Personnel supporting coordination of debris sites Lower Colorado River Authority: Monitoring river conditions, operating floodgates, and supporting regional flood response efforts



Additionally, Texas response efforts are being supported by numerous states including: Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.



Texans seeking information on flood resources, including flood safety, reporting damage, donation information, volunteer opportunities, and recovery assistance, can visit disaster.texas.gov. As flooding threats persist, Texans should continue to monitor local forecasts, heed warnings from local officials, and remember the life-saving message: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.



Texas Health And Human Services Commission Provides Mental Health Services



The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing crisis counseling for Texans affected by this disaster through local mental health authorities. To locate a local mental health authority, visit the Where Can I Find Services page.



Additionally, individuals can dial the toll-free Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5900 and get immediate counseling 24/7. Managed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, this free, confidential and multilingual crisis support service is also available by texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746.



Texas Health And Human Services Commission Provides Nutrition Support



SNAP Replacement Benefits

Texas received federal approval to extend the deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 21 counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed by recent catastrophic floods.



Current SNAP recipients in the 21 counties with food lost or destroyed by the storms and flooding must apply for replacement benefits by August 4. Replacement benefits will be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days.



Eligible residents can request replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and after choosing a language, selecting option 7. Residents can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839.



Counties eligible for the SNAP replacement benefits extension include Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.



SNAP Hot Foods

Texas also received federal approval allowing SNAP recipients impacted by recent storms and flooding to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals with their Lone Star Cards through August 7. The approval applies to SNAP recipients in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble and Real counties. No action is required by SNAP clients to receive this additional benefit.



Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, popularly known as WIC, administered by HHSC, is replacing food and formula benefits lost during the floods through July 31. WIC participants must visit a WIC office in person to receive updated benefits. Go to TexasWIC.org to find a local office and make an appointment.



Texas Workforce Commission Accepts Applications For Unemployment Assistance



The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) as a result of recent severe storms and flooding that impacted Texas. Under President Donald J. Trump's Major Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed individuals in Kerr County who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits.



Individuals affected by flooding the designated area can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025. Additional counties affected by Hill Country flooding may be added to President Trump's disaster declaration.

Community-Based Mental Health Support Resources



Community-based mental health and counseling services are actively available on the ground to support individuals and families impacted by the event. Licensed professionals and trained crisis counselors are providing emotional support, stress management resources, and referral connections to longer-term care. These services are free, confidential, and accessible at key community locations and support sites.



First Responder Resources

Mental health and counseling services for first responders are primarily provided through internal agency teams, which include licensed professionals, chaplains, and peer support groups. These teams offer confidential, on-site support tailored to the unique stressors faced by those on the front lines, including wellness checks, emotional support, and mental resilience resources.



Texas Department of Public Safety: Victim and Employee Support Services Chaplain (4)

Texas Health And Human Services Commission (HHSC): Disaster Behavioral Health Specialist

Texas Military Department: Internal – (2) Chaplains and (1) Behavioral Specialist

Texas A&M Forest Service: Internal – 4 person Critical Incident Stress Management team

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service/HHSC: Internal – (FRAC) First Responder Assistance Center- Kerrville Church of Christ peer support group and teams. The FRAC is open from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM and staffed with practitioners experienced in responder disciplines including LE, Fire, EMS and Dispatch. They do have the ability to respond to the field if an urgent need arises. The center is located at Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 SH-534 Loop, Kerrville, TX 78028.

