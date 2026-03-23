Governor Abbott Reappoints Powell To Business Advisory Council To The Texas Division Of Emergency Management

TEXAS, March 23 - March 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Matthew Powell to the Business Advisory Council to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a term set to expire on February 1, 2030. The Council provides advice and expertise on actions state and local governments can take to assist businesses in recovering from a disaster.

Matthew Powell of Cedar Park is the principal of Powell Strategic Communications/Powell Municipal. He served 13 years on the Cedar Park City Council, including three terms as mayor. He previously served as economic development director for Liberty Hill and for six years on the CAMPO Executive Committee. He completed Future Leaders Training with the Texas Economic Development Council. Powell received a Bachelor of Arts from California Lutheran University, a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University Texas, and holds a Professional Community and Economic Developer designation through the Community Development Institute.