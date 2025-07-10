FEMA Assistance May Be Available to Help with Rent

ST. LOUIS – If you don’t have a safe place to live because of recent disasters in Missouri, you can apply for FEMA Assistance to help you pay for alternate temporary housing.

To request assistance to help with rent, homeowners and renters need to contact FEMA and let them know. This can be done by:

First applying for FEMA Assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit: FEMA.gov/DRC.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service. Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

FEMA is required to do a home inspection to verify damage reported on your application.

If approved, you will receive an initial rental award of up to two months of rent. Rental Assistance may help cover your monthly rent amount, which may include a security deposit. It might not cover all rental expenses.

Important Deadline – March 14-15 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is July 22, 2025.

Important Deadline – May 16 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County may also be eligible. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 11, 2025.

You can still ask for additional assistance, as long as you submit an initial application before the deadline.

The fastest way to apply is at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also apply by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.